Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says after guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday, Oregon will expand COVID-19 vaccination to include people age 65 and and older. Vaccination of Oregon seniors, as well as child care providers and early learning and K-12 educators and staff, will start on Jan. 23. Also Tuesday, the governor’s office said four Oregon counties will move back to the extreme risk category after COVID-19 cases there increased. Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday that Baker, Clatsop, Coos and Morrow counties will move from high risk to extreme risk. Effective Jan. 15 through Jan. 28, 26 counties including Multnomah will be in the extreme risk level.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is experiencing heavy rains, flooding, some landslides and road closures as a rain event known as an atmospheric river arrived in Washington and Oregon. The mountains have seen heavy snow and will see possible avalanches Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service says Seattle reached the normal January total rainfall before 3 A.M. Tuesday, making it the wettest start to a year on record. Sounder commuter trains connecting Snohomish County to Seattle were canceled all week because of the threat of landslides. The National Weather Service in Portland issued a flood watch through Wednesday morning. In Eastern Oregon, Interstate 84 was closed in Baker City and Pendleton because of truck crashes in wintry weather.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek has stripped a Republican lawmaker of his responsibilities and has called for his resignation after he let far-right protesters into the state Capitol during a December special legislative session. Security video shows Rep. Mike Nearman, of Independence, opening the door into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a session in which demonstrators attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors. Kotek said Monday she has stripped Nearman of his committee assignments and rescinded his commission appointments. Nearman has agreed to forfeit a badge granting access to the Capitol, give 24-hours notice before arriving there, and not allow “non-authorized personnel” access to the building.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Powell’s Books has announced that the iconic Portland bookstore will not place the book “Unmasked” by conservative writer Andy Ngo on the store’s shelves following a backlash. KOIN reports that despite Powell’s decision on Monday to keep the anti-antifa book off its shelves, a small crowd of protesters gathered outside the store’s flagship location downtown. They plastered the store’s windows with signs, prompting it to close early. The book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” is scheduled for release in February. Author Andy Ngo is known for aggressively covering and video-recording demonstrators. Ngo describes himself as the editor at large at The Post Millennial.