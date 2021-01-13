Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says the Washington National Guard will continue to support security efforts at the state Capitol in Olympia at least through Inauguration Day because of evolving intelligence on security threats posed in all 50 state Capitols. Inslee said in a statement Tuesday the move was based on the recommendation of the Washington State Patrol. Washington state’s Legislature convened Monday amid a heightened security presence due to concerns about armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedings. At least two people were arrested. A right-wing militia had encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol before calling it off. State Capitol campus buildings are closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SEATTLE (AP) — The president of Seattle’s rank and file police union says he will not step down, despite a growing chorus calling for his resignation after he blamed, in part, the “far left” and Black Lives Matter activists for the pro-Trump siege on the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports in a letter to members of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, Solan expresses regret for commenting on national politics, but says his comments have been “spun intentionally for political reasons” to hurt the union and limit its influence. Solan has been under pressure since last week when, following the mob attack on the Capitol, he tweeted “Far right and far left are responsible for that sad day.”

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — After yet another year of catastrophic wildfires in Washington state, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is once again proposing that the state create a dedicated fund to prevent and fight the fires.A similar attempt to use a surtax on home insurance premiums to raise money to fight wildfires failed in the state Legislature last year. This time Franz is proposing to work with legislators to identify the funding source.The 2020 fire season in Washington saw more than 800,000 acres burned in more than 1,600 fires. There were 298 homes destroyed, A 1-year-old boy died in Okanogan County and his parents were badly burned when flames overran them.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Within a span of about 24 hours, three House Democrats have announced they tested positive for COVID-19. The positive tests are prompting concern that last week’s insurrection at the Capitol has also turned into a supers-spreader event that is threatening the health of lawmakers and their staffs. The lawmakers were among dozens of lawmakers whisked to a secure location when pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period. While it cannot be stated with certainty how lawmakers caught the illness, the three lawmakers are directing their anger toward some House Republicans who declined to put on a mask.