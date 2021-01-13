Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer following a season in which the team set several offensive records but coach Pete Carroll had clear issues with how the offense operated. Seattle announced the move, citing “philosophical differences.” The Seahawks had the highest-scoring team in franchise history, Russell Wilson threw a career-high 40 touchdowns in the regular season, and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both set club records for receiving. The Seahawks regressed offensively in the second half of the season, which ended with a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a contract extension with general manager John Schneider that will keep him tied to the franchise through the 2027 draft. The Seahawks announced Schneider’s extension three days after their season ended in a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card playoff game. Schneider’s current contract was signed in 2016 and went through the 2021 season. The new deal keeps him on a similar timeline with head coach Pete Carroll, who signed a contract extension through the 2025 season last year.

UNDATED (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has returned to the U.S. women’s national soccer team after sitting out for nearly a year, joining the squad for its January training camp in Florida. She’s expected to play for the U.S. in a pair of exhibition games against Colombia later this month. Rapinoe hunkered down at home when the coronavirus began to take hold in the United States and the National Women’s Soccer League called off its season. The star who plays for OL Reign opted out of the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament in Utah last summer and the league’s fall series. She also opted out of the national team’s October camp.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber says the MLS Players Association hasn’t responded yet to the league’s proposed changes to the collective bargaining agreement. Garber says he understands players need an opportunity to review the league’s proposal. But he says time is also becoming a major factor as the sides have less than three weeks to come to an agreement on a revised CBA. The league presented revisions to the CBA last week that propose players receive their full salaries after taking a 5% pay cut last season. MLS wants the current CBA extended through 2027 as part of the new proposal.