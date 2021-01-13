Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL BREACH-IDAHO ARREST

Idaho man arrested in connection with US Capitol riot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man whose photograph was included on a federal list of those considered “persons of interest” in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has been jailed in Boise, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Ada County Sherriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr says 34-year-old Josiah Colt is being held on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. He turned himself in to the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon. Last week, Colt posted video to a social media website acknowledging he was inside the Capitol during a riot by loyalists of President Donald Trump as Congress prepared to certify the results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden. Five people died in the violence. Colt later apologized for his conduct.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho changes vaccine timeline, with more doses now expected

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says people 65 and over will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 1. The Republican governor said Tuesday that he had adopted the recommendation of his COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee. State health officials also on Tuesday announced that they are immediately transitioning from limiting vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers to also vaccinating firefighters, police, K-12 teachers and staff, daycare workers and prison workers. Officials say the change is due to an expected boost in doses coming into the state. The first group of front-line healthcare workers currently getting the vaccine numbers about 130,000. Nearly 40,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine have been administered.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Lawmakers seek to curb Idaho governor’s emergency authority

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A power struggle between lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brad Little has begun. Republicans in the House brought forward legislation Tuesday aimed at increasing the part-time Legislature’s authority while limiting the governor’s regarding emergency declarations. The move comes amid lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with being left out of the decision-making process concerning coronavirus restrictions that started last March following Little’s emergency declaration that remains in effect. Lawmakers say the current system is a relic from the Cold War-era that failed this year by concentrating too much power with the governor. One of the pieces of legislation seeks a constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session.

LEGISLATURE-CORONAVIRUS LAWSUIT

Judge rejects lawmakers’ coronavirus control requests

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge says he won’t order the Idaho Legislature to require stricter coronavirus precautions while a lawsuit from two lawmakers moves forward. U.S. District Judge David Nye issued a written ruling Tuesday saying that Democratic Reps. Sue Chew of Boise and Muffy Davis of Ketchum didn’t justify the need for a temporary order allowing them to vote remotely or directing the Legislature to take other measures intended to slow the spread of the contagious illness. Meanwhile, disability-rights groups filed another lawsuit against the Legislature on Monday also seeking more coronavirus protections. Legislative leaders don’t require people to wear masks in the Statehouse, and many lawmakers don’t wear masks.

PROVIDER-SOCIAL MEDIA SITES

Idaho company to block Facebook and Twitter for censorship

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (AP) — An internet provider based in northern Idaho, says it will block Facebook and Twitter from its WIFI service for some customers due to claims of censorship.KREM-TV reports that the decision by Your T1 WIFI came after Twitter and Facebook banned President Trump from their platforms due to incitement of violence and undermining the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.Your T1 WIFI, based in Priest River, Idaho, provides internet service in parts of northern Idaho and Spokane, Washington.The company said Monday it decided to block Facebook and Twitter for customers who request that starting next Wednesday after the company received several calls from customers about both websites.

SAGE GROUSE-ENERGY LEASES

Sage grouse review done, but scant time for Trump’s changes

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration has completed a review of plans to ease protections for a struggling bird species in seven states in the U.S. West, but there’s little time to put them into action before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The ground-dwelling, chicken-sized greater sage grouse has been at the center of a long-running dispute over how much of the American West’s expansive public lands should be developed. A federal judge blocked the Trump administration in 2019 from relaxing rules imposed under the Obama administration that restricted mining, drilling and grazing across millions of acres. That court order remains in effect with only eight days left in Trump’s term.