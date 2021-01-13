Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Oregon Gov. Brown expands vaccinations to age 65 and up

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says after guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday, Oregon will expand COVID-19 vaccination to include people age 65 and and older. Vaccination of Oregon seniors, as well as child care providers and early learning and K-12 educators and staff, will start on Jan. 23. Also Tuesday, the governor’s office said four Oregon counties will move back to the extreme risk category after COVID-19 cases there increased. Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday that Baker, Clatsop, Coos and Morrow counties will move from high risk to extreme risk. Effective Jan. 15 through Jan. 28, 26 counties including Multnomah will be in the extreme risk level.

WINTER STORM-FLOODING

Atmospheric river brings record rain, flooding, landslides

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is experiencing heavy rains, flooding, some landslides and road closures as a rain event known as an atmospheric river arrived in Washington and Oregon. The mountains have seen heavy snow and will see possible avalanches Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service says Seattle reached the normal January total rainfall before 3 A.M. Tuesday, making it the wettest start to a year on record. Sounder commuter trains connecting Snohomish County to Seattle were canceled all week because of the threat of landslides. The National Weather Service in Portland issued a flood watch through Wednesday morning. In Eastern Oregon, Interstate 84 was closed in Baker City and Pendleton because of truck crashes in wintry weather.

OREGON-CAPITOL PROTESTS- LAWMAKER

State lawmaker who opened Capitol doors stripped of duties

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek has stripped a Republican lawmaker of his responsibilities and has called for his resignation after he let far-right protesters into the state Capitol during a December special legislative session. Security video shows Rep. Mike Nearman, of Independence, opening the door into the Oregon Capitol building, which was closed to the public, during a session in which demonstrators attacked authorities with bear spray and broke glass doors. Kotek said Monday she has stripped Nearman of his committee assignments and rescinded his commission appointments. Nearman has agreed to forfeit a badge granting access to the Capitol, give 24-hours notice before arriving there, and not allow “non-authorized personnel” access to the building.

BOOKSTORE-CONSERVATIVE WRITER

Powell’s Books says Andy Ngo’s book will not be in store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Powell’s Books has announced that the iconic Portland bookstore will not place the book “Unmasked” by conservative writer Andy Ngo on the store’s shelves following a backlash. KOIN reports that despite Powell’s decision on Monday to keep the anti-antifa book off its shelves, a small crowd of protesters gathered outside the store’s flagship location downtown. They plastered the store’s windows with signs, prompting it to close early. The book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” is scheduled for release in February. Author Andy Ngo is known for aggressively covering and video-recording demonstrators. Ngo describes himself as the editor at large at The Post Millennial.

SAGE GROUSE-ENERGY LEASES

Sage grouse review done, but scant time for Trump’s changes

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration has completed a review of plans to ease protections for a struggling bird species in seven states in the U.S. West, but there’s little time to put them into action before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The ground-dwelling, chicken-sized greater sage grouse has been at the center of a long-running dispute over how much of the American West’s expansive public lands should be developed. A federal judge blocked the Trump administration in 2019 from relaxing rules imposed under the Obama administration that restricted mining, drilling and grazing across millions of acres. That court order remains in effect with only eight days left in Trump’s term.

OIL TERMINAL LAWSUIT THREATS

Environmental groups threaten to sue over oil terminal work

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two environmental groups are threatening to file suit against Zenith Energy over construction work at its oil terminal in Portland. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports on Monday, Willamette Riverkeeper and Columbia Riverkeeper filed a notice of intent to sue the company if it doesn’t get a stormwater permit within 60 days. The groups say they have documented land-clearing and grading at their proposed construction site that is in violation of the Clean Water Act without a construction stormwater permit. The oil terminal receives crude oil from trains, stores it in tanks and sends it via pipes to outgoing ships. The company applied for permit but hasn’t received it yet. Zenith declined to comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon, the state’s health authority reported on Monday. Originally, state officials had set a goal of vaccinating 100,000 people with first doses of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of last of 2020, but by New Year’s Eve less than 40,000 doses had been administered. In addition, the Oregon Health Authority reported 939 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths Monday. The total amount of cases in the state since the start of the pandemic is 126,607. The state’s total death toll is 1,613.

SHOTS FIRED-COURTHOUSE

Man accused of firing at federal courthouse in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been accused of firing a gun at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, two days after he was arrested outside the state Capitol in Salem on a trespassing charge. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Cody Melby of Beavercreek pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor depredation of government property. A federal complaint says two courthouse security officers arrested Melby on Friday after seeing him walking inside a fenced-in area in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. The complaint says Melby told the security officers that he had been firing his gun. Melby was arrested Wednesday at the state Capitol on suspicion of trespassing with a gun.