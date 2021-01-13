Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STATE CAPITOL SECURITY

Gov. extends Capitol security efforts through Inauguration

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says the Washington National Guard will continue to support security efforts at the state Capitol in Olympia at least through Inauguration Day because of evolving intelligence on security threats posed in all 50 state Capitols. Inslee said in a statement Tuesday the move was based on the recommendation of the Washington State Patrol. Washington state’s Legislature convened Monday amid a heightened security presence due to concerns about armed groups who might try to disrupt the proceedings. At least two people were arrested. A right-wing militia had encouraged its members to occupy the Capitol before calling it off. State Capitol campus buildings are closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CAPITOL BREACH-SEATTLE POLICE

Seattle police union head won’t resign after attack remarks

SEATTLE (AP) — The president of Seattle’s rank and file police union says he will not step down, despite a growing chorus calling for his resignation after he blamed, in part, the “far left” and Black Lives Matter activists for the pro-Trump siege on the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports in a letter to members of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, Solan expresses regret for commenting on national politics, but says his comments have been “spun intentionally for political reasons” to hurt the union and limit its influence. Solan has been under pressure since last week when, following the mob attack on the Capitol, he tweeted “Far right and far left are responsible for that sad day.”

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-WILDFIRES

Lands chief again proposes dedicated funds to fight wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — After yet another year of catastrophic wildfires in Washington state, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz is once again proposing that the state create a dedicated fund to prevent and fight the fires.A similar attempt to use a surtax on home insurance premiums to raise money to fight wildfires failed in the state Legislature last year. This time Franz is proposing to work with legislators to identify the funding source.The 2020 fire season in Washington saw more than 800,000 acres burned in more than 1,600 fires. There were 298 homes destroyed, A 1-year-old boy died in Okanogan County and his parents were badly burned when flames overran them.

BC-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-COVID

COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Within a span of about 24 hours, three House Democrats have announced they tested positive for COVID-19. The positive tests are prompting concern that last week’s insurrection at the Capitol has also turned into a supers-spreader event that is threatening the health of lawmakers and their staffs. The lawmakers were among dozens of lawmakers whisked to a secure location when pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol. Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period. While it cannot be stated with certainty how lawmakers caught the illness, the three lawmakers are directing their anger toward some House Republicans who declined to put on a mask.

WINTER STORM-FLOODING

Atmospheric river brings record rain, flooding, landslides

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is experiencing heavy rains, flooding, some landslides and road closures as a rain event known as an atmospheric river arrived in Washington and Oregon. The mountains have seen heavy snow and will see possible avalanches Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service says Seattle reached the normal January total rainfall before 3 A.M. Tuesday, making it the wettest start to a year on record. Sounder commuter trains connecting Snohomish County to Seattle were canceled all week because of the threat of landslides. The National Weather Service in Portland issued a flood watch through Wednesday morning. In Eastern Oregon, Interstate 84 was closed in Baker City and Pendleton because of truck crashes in wintry weather.

VETERANS BACK PAY SETTLEMENT

Deal calls for back pay for workers at charity for veterans

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state attorney general’s office has reached a settlement in a lawsuit that calls for back pay totaling $1 million for about 100 veterans once employed by a charity organization serving homeless vets. Court documents said the employees of the Veterans Independent Enterprises of Washington went without pay for weeks at a time in 2018 and 2019. KING-TV reported funds had been used to cover rent, utilities and other expenses for the leader of the organization, who denies the allegations. No charges have been filed. Court documents said the organization was in debt but had a current insurance policy to cover adverse actions.

FORMER TEAM OWNER-TAX FRAUD

Man imprisoned for sex assault pleads guilty to tax fraud

SEATTLE (AP) — Disgraced former Seattle area professional soccer player and team owner Dion Earl has pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud in a third criminal case for which he faces prison time. The Seattle Times reports Earl was serving a 12-year prison term for two Arizona sexual assaults when he was sentenced in December to an additional 33 months after pleading guilty in a decade-old Kirkland, Washington rape case. On Monday, Earl pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle in the almost $1.1 million tax fraud case as part of a deal. Federal prosecutors will recommend one year in prison and $695,000 in restitution. Earl said the fraud scheme involved car dealerships where he’d worked.

BOOKSTORE-CONSERVATIVE WRITER

Powell’s Books says Andy Ngo’s book will not be in store

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Powell’s Books has announced that the iconic Portland bookstore will not place the book “Unmasked” by conservative writer Andy Ngo on the store’s shelves following a backlash. KOIN reports that despite Powell’s decision on Monday to keep the anti-antifa book off its shelves, a small crowd of protesters gathered outside the store’s flagship location downtown. They plastered the store’s windows with signs, prompting it to close early. The book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” is scheduled for release in February. Author Andy Ngo is known for aggressively covering and video-recording demonstrators. Ngo describes himself as the editor at large at The Post Millennial.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-THEFT

Respiratory therapist sentenced for stealing COVID equipment

SEATTLE (AP) — A respiratory therapist at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been sentenced to three months in prison for stealing a ventilator and other medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic and selling them on eBay. Gene Wamsley must remain on nine months of home confinement once he’s released from prison under the sentence ordered Monday by a federal judge. Officials launched an investigation in January 2020 when the medical center reported two bronchoscopes, used for examining a patient’s airway, were missing. A third bronchoscope was reported missing three months later. Wamsley admitted stealing the three machines and selling them on eBay. Wamsley also stole a respirator and ventilators.

TRUMP-SOCIAL MEDIA BANS

Right-wing app Parler booted off internet over ties to siege

The conservative-friendly social network Parler has been booted off the internet over ties to the siege on the U.S. Capitol. But before the app was banned, digital activists made off with an archive of its posts, including any that might have helped organize or document last week’s riot. Amazon kicked Parler off its web-hosting service early Monday, and the social media app promptly sued to get back online. The 2-year-old app welcomed a surge of new users and became the No. 1 free app on iPhones late last week, when Facebook, Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms silenced President Donald Trump’s accounts.