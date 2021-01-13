Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 4:25 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SHUTDOWN DEFIANCE

BORING, Ore. — A growing number of restaurants nationwide are opening for indoor dining in defiance of strict COVID-19 regulations in their states, saying they are targeted unfairly and are barely hanging on. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1100 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOL PROTEST OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Sixteen days before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and nearly 2,900 miles away, an eerily similar incident occurred at the Oregon Capitol when 50 protesters breached the building — where lawmakers were working — and clashed with law enforcement. By Sara Cline. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos.

NORTHWEST STORM

SPOKANE, Wash. — A powerful wind storm rolled through the Pacific Northwest, killing one person and leaving a trail of damage — including a highway shut down after a landslide and a tractor-trailer that was nearly blown off a bridge. More than 500,000 people lost power. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos, AP video.

CAPITOL BREACH EXTREMISTS

BOISE, Idaho — As rioters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, the seat of American democracy became a melting pot of extremist groups: militia members, white supremacists, paramilitary organizations, anti-maskers and fanatical supporters of President Donald Trump, standing shoulder to shoulder in rage. SENT: 1270 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. Oregon on Wednesday surpassed 1,700 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. SENT: 250 words. With AP photos.

SPOTTED OWL PROTECTED HABITAT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trump administration said Wednesday that it would slash millions of acres of protected habitat designated for the imperiled northern spotted owl in Oregon, Washington state and Northern California, much of it in prime timber locations in Oregon’s coastal ranges. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES FUELBREAK FIGHT

RENO, Nev. — Environmentalists have filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S government to block plans to build up to 11,000 miles (17,700 kilometers) of fuel breaks they claim would violate the Endangered Species Act in a misguided effort to slow the advance of wildfires in six Western states. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 620 words.

CAPITOL BREACH ANTI SEMITISM

WASHINGTON — As a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol last week clamoring to overturn the result of November’s presidential election, photographs captured a man in the crowd wearing a shirt emblazoned with “Camp Auschwitz,” a reference to the Nazi concentration camp. By Elana Schor. SENT: 920 words.

SPORTS

SOC MLS LABOR AGREEMENT

The Major League Soccer Players Association won’t be rushed into a decision on proposed changes to the collective bargaining agreement with the league amid uncertainties about the 2021 season, the union’s executive director said. By Tim Booth. SENT: 530 words.

IN BRIEF

POLICE PROTESTS BODY CAMERAS: Judge considers ordering some police to wear body cameras.

DRONE MAKER WHISTLEBLOWER SETTLEMENT: Drone maker to pay $25M over military gear parts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK GYM FINE: Gym fined $127K for violating state coronavirus restrictions.

The AP-Portland, Ore.