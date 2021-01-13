Portland looks to end streak vs San Francisco

AP - Oregon-Northwest

San Francisco (8-6, 2-2) vs. Portland (6-5, 0-2)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco looks to extend Portland’s conference losing streak to 18 games. Portland’s last WCC win came against the San Francisco Dons 76-65 on Jan. 4, 2020. San Francisco fell short in a 68-60 game at Loyola Marymount on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: San Francisco has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jamaree Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz, Taavi Jurkatamm and Damari Milstead have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Dons points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bouyea has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: San Francisco is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Pilots are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 74 points or fewer and 1-5 when opponents exceed 74 points. The Dons are 6-0 when they make 13 or more 3-pointers and 2-6 when the team hits fewer than 13 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a collective unit has made 10.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com