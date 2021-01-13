AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Wednesday, Jan. 13 9:00 AM Washington Student Achievement Council meeting

Wednesday, Jan. 13 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee meeting

Wednesday, Jan. 13 11:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee sworn in for third term – Swearing-in ceremony for Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who was reelected for a third term last year, hosted by Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez. Gov. Inslee also delivers his third inaugural address * Also sworn in are Denny Heck as lieutenant governor, Kim Wyman as secretary of state, Mike Pellicciotti as treasurer, Bob Ferguson at attorney general, Chris Reykdal as superintendent of public instruction, Pat McCarthy as auditor, Mike Kreidler as insurance commissioner, and Hilary Franz as commissioner of public lands

Location: Washington State Capitol Building, 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA

