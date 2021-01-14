BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:20 p.m.

NORTHWEST STORM MISSING WOMAN

PORTLAND, Ore. — Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a landslide in Oregon during a powerful winter storm. SENT: 300 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOL RIOT OREGON FBI

The FBI said Thursday it is standing up a command post in Portland, Oregon, to prepare for any potential violent activity this weekend and into next week related to the mob attack in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. SENT: 260 words.

AIRLINES SECURITY

Airlines and airports say they are stepping up security before next week’s presidential inauguration, with Delta and other major airlines saying they will prohibit passengers flying to the Washington area from putting guns in checked bags. By David Koenig. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut authorities are investigating whether Amazon’s e-book deals with certain publishers are anticompetitive and violate antitrust laws, state Attorney General William Tong said Thursday. By Dave Collins. SENT: 370 words. With AP photos.

GRAY WOLVES ENDANGERED

BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife advocates on Thursday asked a federal court to overturn a U.S. government decision that stripped Endangered Species Act protections for wolves across most of the nation. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

GRAY WOLVES COLORADO

DENVER — Colorado could have to navigate years of pending litigation over the Trump administration’s delisting of the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act as it tries to enact its own voter-approved initiative to reintroduce the predator to the state, top wildlife officials were told Thursday. By James Anderson. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

SPECIAL ED FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating Seattle Public Schools after “disturbing reports” about how the district handled special education during the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 340 words.

SPORTS

FBN PANTHERS FITTERER

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced they offered their general manager position to Seattle Seahawks vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer. By Steve Reed. SENT: 300 words.

IN BRIEF

OVERDOSES RECORD: King County reports sharp rise in fatal overdoses

HEROIN INJECTION SITES DENIED: Court halts Seattle efforts to create heroin injection sites

UNI PROVOST NEW JOB: UNI provost named president of Washington state school

POLICE DOG SHOT: Police dog, suspect, shot after chase in Thurston County

WASTEWATER OVERFLOW: Heavy rain sends untreated wastewater into Puget Sound.