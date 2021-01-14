Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho senators have joined their House colleagues in introducing legislation seeking to wrest power from the governor on emergency declarations like the one dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Four pieces of Senate legislation brought forward Wednesday aim to increase the authority of the part-time Legislature while limiting the governor’s power. One bill would allow a governor to declare an emergency but prevent them from imposing any restrictions on residents. Lawmakers say they were left out of the decision to impose pandemic restrictions on businesses and residents after Republican Gov. Brad Little declared an emergency in March.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man whose photograph was included on a federal list of those considered “persons of interest” in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has been jailed in Boise, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Ada County Sherriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr says 34-year-old Josiah Colt is being held on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. He turned himself in to the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon. Last week, Colt posted video to a social media website acknowledging he was inside the Capitol during a riot by loyalists of President Donald Trump as Congress prepared to certify the results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden. Five people died in the violence. Colt later apologized for his conduct.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Environmentalists have filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S. government to block plans to build up to 11,000 miles of fuel breaks they contend would violate the Endangered Species Act in six western states. Four conservation groups say the Bureau of Land Management’s project would be shielded from legitimate review under last-minute moves by the outgoing Trump administration. The critics say the fuel breaks intended to slow the advance of wildfires are planned in conjunction with widespread clearcutting, herbicide spraying, grazing and prescribed fire. The bureau counters that the project will allow land managers to select the approaches that make sense for their specific communities and landscapes.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says people 65 and over will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 1. The Republican governor said Tuesday that he had adopted the recommendation of his COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee. State health officials also on Tuesday announced that they are immediately transitioning from limiting vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers to also vaccinating firefighters, police, K-12 teachers and staff, daycare workers and prison workers. Officials say the change is due to an expected boost in doses coming into the state. The first group of front-line healthcare workers currently getting the vaccine numbers about 130,000. Nearly 40,000 doses of the two-shot vaccine have been administered.