Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT-WASHINGTON STATE

2 Washington state Republicans support impeaching Trump

SEATTLE (AP) — Two of the 10 Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday over the riot of his loyalists at the U.S. Capitol were from Washington state. U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who represents southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, and Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents central Washington’s 4th District, said Trump violated his oath of office by inflaming the insurrectionists and failing to defend the government from them. Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of the 5th District in eastern Washington voted against impeachment, calling it rushed, but she nevertheless condemned Trump’s actions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

COVID-19 cases up in Washington, vaccinations to be expanded

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Health says COVID-19 cases appear to be increasingly sharply in the most recent data. State officials said Wednesday the flat and declining case count trends in mid-to-late December may be due to fewer people seeking care or getting tested over the holidays. Officials also said Wednesday the state will move into its next phase of COVID-19 vaccination sooner than expected and will begin inoculating people aged 70 years and older, among others. The Seattle Times reports health secretary Dr. Umair Shah acknowledged the state’s rollout had been uneven and that the department needed to hasten the pace of vaccination.

WASHINGTON GOVERNOR-INAUGURAL ADDRESS

Inslee: Washington state must work toward a ‘new normal’

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — In a videotaped speech to a mostly remote meeting of the Washington Legislature, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday told lawmakers that following the challenges of 2020, the state must move to a “new normal.” In his third inaugural address, he said lawmakers will need to address a multitude of issues, including equity, affordable housing and climate change. Lawmakers convened their 105-day legislative session Monday under tight security and with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, with legislators spread out between the Senate and House chamber floors, public galleries, chamber wings and offices as they approved rules to run a remote session for the remaining weeks.

AP-US-SPOTTED-OWL-PROTECTED-HABITAT

Trump administration slashes imperiled spotted owls’ habitat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Trump administration has slashed millions of acres of protected habitat for the imperiled northern spotted owl in Oregon, Washington and northern California. Much of the land is in prime timber locations in Oregon’s coastal ranges. Environmentalists on Wednesday accused the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under President Donald Trump of taking a parting shot at protections designed to help restore the species in favor of the timber industry. Timber groups have applauded the decision and say more logging in forests is necessary to prevent wildfires. The spotted owl is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and has lost nearly 4% of its population each year.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES-FUELBREAK-FIGHT

Environmentalists move toward lawsuit over fuel break plan

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Environmentalists have filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S. government to block plans to build up to 11,000 miles of fuel breaks they contend would violate the Endangered Species Act in six western states. Four conservation groups say the Bureau of Land Management’s project would be shielded from legitimate review under last-minute moves by the outgoing Trump administration. The critics say the fuel breaks intended to slow the advance of wildfires are planned in conjunction with widespread clearcutting, herbicide spraying, grazing and prescribed fire. The bureau counters that the project will allow land managers to select the approaches that make sense for their specific communities and landscapes.

NORTHWEST STORM

Northwest storm kills 1, causes landslide and power outages

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A powerful wind storm has rolled through the Pacific Northwest, killing one person and leaving a trail of damage. The storm nearly blew a tractor-trailer off a bridge in Washington state, caused a landslide in Oregon and left more than 500,000 people in the two states without power. Officials say a 50-year-old motorist believed to be caught in a landslide was missing. In Oregon, residents in the community of Dodson were told to evacuate after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday morning. Officials say the death happened in Spokane when a tree fell on a woman in her car and trapped her.

AMAZON-PARLER

Amazon seeks to keep right-wing app Parler offline

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. has asked a federal judge to deny a request to reinstate the cloud-service account for conservative social media network Parler. The company’s lawyers on Tuesday claimed Parler shrugged off police violence content on its site before and after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reported that Parler filed a lawsuit Monday against Amazon claiming a breach of contract and antitrust violation after its account was suspended. Attorneys for Amazon said the case was not about suppressing speech but about what they called Parler’s “demonstrated unwillingness” to remove content that threatens public safety. Parler claims Amazon colluded with Twitter to “kill Parler’s business.”

CAPITOL PROTEST-OREGON

Oregon lawmaker faces outcry after state Capitol breach

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sixteen days before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and nearly 2,900 miles away, an eerily similar incident occurred at the Oregon Capitol when 50 protesters breached the building — where lawmakers were working — and clashed with law enforcement. Security video shows an Oregon Republican lawmaker had physically opened the Capitol’s door — letting protesters gain access to the building. Oregon lawmakers called for the resignation of Rep. Mike Nearman of Independence ahead of the upcoming Legislative session that begins next week. The legal consequences that Nearman, one of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans, might face are still unfolding. He did not return an email seeking comment.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SHUTDOWN-DEFIANCE

Defiance of virus dining bans grows as restaurants flounder

BORING, Ore. (AP) — A growing number of restaurants nationwide are opening for indoor dining in defiance of strict COVID-19 regulations in their states, saying they are targeted unfairly and are barely hanging on. In Oregon, a movement to defy an indoor-dining ban began quietly on Jan. 1 and is gaining steam despite warnings from state inspectors and surging COVID-19 case numbers. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown has also threatened restaurants with the revocation of liquor and slot machine licenses in a standoff that’s increasingly attracting the attention of far-right groups such as the People’s Rights network. Similar revolts have also played out in places with strict COVID-19 rules, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington and California.

DRONE MAKER-WHISTLEBLOWER SETTLEMENT

Drone maker to pay $25M over military gear parts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An aerial drone manufacturer in the Columbia River Gorge will pay $25 million to settle allegations that its military drones were outfitted with used components instead of new parts. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that U.S. attorney Brian Moran said cases such as this one should be seen as a warning to defense contractors that false claims have no place in military purchasing. Moran announced the settlement Tuesday. The allegations originated with a former Insitu manager, D R O’Hara, who filed a whistleblower complaint in federal court and will receive $4.6 million of the settlement. Insitu said it cooperated with the investigation and that disclosures to the government met all requirements.