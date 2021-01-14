AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 14 1:00 PM State Energy & Environmental Impact Center and state AGs release report – State Energy & Environmental Impact Center releases new report on the success of efforts by state attorneys general over the past four years to prevent ‘major elements of the Trump administration’s harmful energy and environmental deregulatory agenda from taking root’, via virtual press conference with Attorney Generals William Tong (Connecticut), Brian Frosh (Maryland), Maura Healey (Massachusetts), and Ellen Rosenblum (Oregon)

Weblinks: http://www.law.nyu.edu, https://twitter.com/nyulaw

Contacts: Stephen Read, Stephen.Read@nyu.edu

https://nyu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NA0JFZXFQkyMEvFJtmzN-g

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 14 1:00 PM State Energy and Environmental Impact Center releases report on victories against ‘harmful energy and environmental policies’ – State Energy and Environmental Impact Center is joined by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum for a press conference and to release a report, detailing ‘the success of efforts by state attorneys general over the past four years to prevent major elements of the Trump administration’s harmful energy and environmental deregulatory agenda from taking root’

Weblinks: http://www.law.nyu.edu, https://twitter.com/nyulaw

Contacts: Stephen Read, Stephen.Read@nyu.edu