Oregon Digest Advisory

OREGON LEGISLATURE PROTESTS

SALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers in Oregon will delay by at least two days much of the substantive work of next week’s beginning of the Legislature because of warnings from law enforcement about the possibility of violent protests. SENT: 310 words.

NORTHWEST STORM MISSING WOMAN

PORTLAND, Ore. — Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a landslide in Oregon during a powerful winter storm. SENT: 300 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOL RIOT OREGON FBI

The FBI said Thursday it is standing up a command post in Portland, Oregon, to prepare for any potential violent activity this weekend and into next week related to the mob attack in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said at this time there are no known specific threats to the city. SENT: 360 words.

PORTLAND POLICE CONTRACT

PORTLAND, Ore. — City negotiators Wednesday opened Portland police contract talks by seeking new educational requirements for officers pursuing promotions, greater latitude for city officials to speak publicly about alleged misconduct and police performance evaluations that could lead to discipline. SENT: 270 words.

AUSTRALIA PIGEON

CANBERRA, Australia — A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000-kilometer (8,000-mile) Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 680 words. With AP photos

GRAY WOLVES ENDANGERED

BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife advocates on Thursday asked a federal court to overturn a U.S. government decision that stripped Endangered Species Act protections for wolves across most of the nation. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

GRAY WOLVES COLORADO

DENVER — Colorado could have to navigate years of pending litigation over the Trump administration’s delisting of the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act as it tries to enact its own voter-approved initiative to reintroduce the predator to the state, top wildlife officials were told Thursday. By James Anderson. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

