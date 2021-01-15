BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL BREACH STATEHOUSES

Responding to warnings of potentially violent demonstrations, governors across the nation are calling out National Guard troops, declaring states of emergency and closing their capitols to the public ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. By David Lieb. SENT: 1120 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON AG WORKERS

SPOKANE, Wash. — The agriculture industry is asking Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to move migrant farmworkers and food factory workers closer to the front of the line for the coronavirus vaccine because they perform work that cannot be delayed or performed remotely. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 370 words. With AP photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT FAKE CLAIMS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A news station in Washington state has obtained records that show fraudulent unemployment claims were filed last year in the stolen identities of 59 state Employment Security Department employees. SENT: 330 words.

GOVERNOR’s CANDIDATE LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — Losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has withdrawn his lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman that alleged widespread election irregularities and fraud. SENT: 270 words.

CHINA US STARBUCKS LETTER

BEIJING — President Xi Jinping is asking former CEO Howard Schultz of Starbucks to help repair U.S.-Chinese relations that have plunged to their lowest level in decades amid a tariff war and tension over technology and security. SENT: 420 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC–FCS SCHEDULES

One college football season just ended, and another one starts in just over a month. By Eric Olson. SENT: 610 words.

FBN GORDON SUSPENSION

NEW YORK — The conditional reinstatement of wide receiver Josh Gordon has been rescinded by the NFL, and Gordon is once again under suspension. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEAFOOD: Federal report says pandemic hit seafood industry hard

WASHINGTON NATIONAL GUARD INAUGERATION: Washington National Guard members activated for inauguration.

FATAL OVERDOSE FEDERAL SENTENCE: Man who abandoned overdosing man sentenced on fed charges.

BODY FOUND ARREST: Suspect arrested after woman’s body found in Seattle park