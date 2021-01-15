EWU looks to extend streak vs Southern Utah

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Southern Utah (9-2, 4-1) vs. Eastern Washington (3-4, 2-0)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its 10th straight conference win against Southern Utah. Eastern Washington’s last Big Sky loss came against the Idaho Vandals 74-71 on Feb. 13, 2020. Southern Utah fell short in a 75-63 game at Eastern Washington in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Eastern Washington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr., Jacob Davison and Tyler Robertson have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TEVIAN: Tevian Jones has connected on 36 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Southern Utah is a perfect 7-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Thunderbirds are 2-2 when they record more than 14 turnovers. Eastern Washington’s forced 12.3 turnovers per game overall this year and 11.6 per game over its last five.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Thunderbirds. Eastern Washington has an assist on 41 of 82 field goals (50 percent) across its past three contests while Southern Utah has assists on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has made 7.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big Sky teams.

