Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 300 Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen will be sent to Washington, D.C. to help with President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Idaho National Guard adjutant general, says the guard members will help ensure the peaceful and orderly transition of power. The Idaho National Guard originally planned to send about 12 people to the inauguration, but dramatically increased that number to about 6% of the Idaho National Guard force after officials requested more help in Washington, D.C. Security concerns were heightened last week after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently overtook the U.S. Capitol building in a breach that left five people dead.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho senators have joined their House colleagues in introducing legislation seeking to wrest power from the governor on emergency declarations like the one dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Four pieces of Senate legislation brought forward Wednesday aim to increase the authority of the part-time Legislature while limiting the governor’s power. One bill would allow a governor to declare an emergency but prevent them from imposing any restrictions on residents. Lawmakers say they were left out of the decision to impose pandemic restrictions on businesses and residents after Republican Gov. Brad Little declared an emergency in March.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man whose photograph was included on a federal list of those considered “persons of interest” in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has been jailed in Boise, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Ada County Sherriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr says 34-year-old Josiah Colt is being held on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. He turned himself in to the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon. Last week, Colt posted video to a social media website acknowledging he was inside the Capitol during a riot by loyalists of President Donald Trump as Congress prepared to certify the results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden. Five people died in the violence. Colt later apologized for his conduct.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are asking a federal court to overturn a U.S. government decision that stripped Endangered Species Act protections for wolves across most of the nation. Two coalitions of advocacy groups filed lawsuits Thursday in U.S. District Court in Northern California seeking to restore protections for the predators. The Trump administration announced in October that wolves were considered recovered from near-extinction across most of the U.S. But critics of the move say continued protections are needed so fledgling wolf populations in Colorado and on the West Coast can continue to expand. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said gray wolves have exceeded goals for recovery.