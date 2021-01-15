Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority announced that vaccination sites have met the goal of administering a total of 12,000 coronavirus vaccine doses a day. But, authorities said Thursday they must continue to “sustain and expand” their daily totals as the total COVID-19 case count continues to rise. Oregon has administered a cumulative total of 146,137 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,152 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths on Thursday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State lawmakers in Oregon will delay by at least two days much of the substantive work of next week’s beginning of te Legislature because of warnings from law enforcement about the possibility of violent protests. The Legislature will convene Jan. 19. But state House and Senate have cancelled floor sessions and committee hearings, and there will be no in-person meetings. Senate President Peter Courtney, a Democrat from Salem, said the decision was made after consultiing with police. Before a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, Oregon lawmakers last month saw a violent crowd enter the state Capitol, fight with police and damage the building.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a mudslide in Oregon during a powerful winter storm. Authorities said later Thursday that searchers believe 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore’s car came to rest under 15 feet of mud and debris after it was swept away Wednesday. Authorities say the search had become a recovery mission. Moore, a registered nurse, was caught up in a landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that was triggered by heavy rain and high winds that pounded the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI is standing up a command post in Portland, Oregon, to prepare for any potential violent activity related to the violent insurrection in Washington, D.C. and at statehouses on Jan. 6. The FBI said Thursday that will gather intelligence and work with other law enforcement agencies in the run-up to potential protests this weekend. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Thursday there are no known specific threats to Portland at this time. Unrest at statehouses is possible in all 50 states on Sunday and leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.