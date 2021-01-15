Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert had 23 points and eight rebounds as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 95-70 for its 17th consecutive victory over the past two seasons. Drew Timme scored 20, Joel Ayayi 19 and Jalen Suggs 18 for Gonzaga), which has defeated Pepperdine in 40 straight games dating to 2002. That includes 23 straight wins in Spokane. Gonzaga has also won 46 straight home games, the longest streak in the nation. Kessler Edwards scored 14 for Pepperdine, which was playing its first game since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 protocols.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points and seven assists for the Pacers, who improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland. Indiana led by 25 in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored 22 for the Blazers. The loss was costly: During the third quarter, center Jusuf Nurkic left the court holding his right wrist and the Trail Blazers later announced he had sustained a fracture.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson expects to be part of the process to determine the team’s next offensive coordinator after Brian Schottenheimer was let go. Seattle announced this week that Schottenheimer would not return for a fourth season as offensive coordinator. The team cited philosophical differences with head coach Pete Carroll. Wilson says he will miss working with Schottenheimer and that he expects to have input with Carroll on which direction Seattle goes with the role.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic fractured his right wrist Thursday night during a game against the Indiana Pacers. Nurkic could be seen holding the wrist after swiping at the ball, before falling on it during the third quarter. At a timeout he went to to the locker room and did not return.