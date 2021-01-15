Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INAUGURATION SECURITY-IDAHO NATIONAL GUARD

Idaho National Guard to deploy 300 to Biden inauguration

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 300 Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen will be sent to Washington, D.C. to help with President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Idaho National Guard adjutant general, says the guard members will help ensure the peaceful and orderly transition of power. The Idaho National Guard originally planned to send about 12 people to the inauguration, but dramatically increased that number to about 6% of the Idaho National Guard force after officials requested more help in Washington, D.C. Security concerns were heightened last week after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently overtook the U.S. Capitol building in a breach that left five people dead.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho senators have joined their House colleagues in introducing legislation seeking to wrest power from the governor on emergency declarations like the one dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Four pieces of Senate legislation brought forward Wednesday aim to increase the authority of the part-time Legislature while limiting the governor’s power. One bill would allow a governor to declare an emergency but prevent them from imposing any restrictions on residents. Lawmakers say they were left out of the decision to impose pandemic restrictions on businesses and residents after Republican Gov. Brad Little declared an emergency in March.

CAPITOL BREACH-IDAHO ARREST

Idaho man arrested in connection with US Capitol riot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man whose photograph was included on a federal list of those considered “persons of interest” in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has been jailed in Boise, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Ada County Sherriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr says 34-year-old Josiah Colt is being held on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. He turned himself in to the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon. Last week, Colt posted video to a social media website acknowledging he was inside the Capitol during a riot by loyalists of President Donald Trump as Congress prepared to certify the results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden. Five people died in the violence. Colt later apologized for his conduct.

GRAY WOLVES-ENDANGERED

Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are asking a federal court to overturn a U.S. government decision that stripped Endangered Species Act protections for wolves across most of the nation. Two coalitions of advocacy groups filed lawsuits Thursday in U.S. District Court in Northern California seeking to restore protections for the predators. The Trump administration announced in October that wolves were considered recovered from near-extinction across most of the U.S. But critics of the move say continued protections are needed so fledgling wolf populations in Colorado and on the West Coast can continue to expand. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said gray wolves have exceeded goals for recovery.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES-FUELBREAK-FIGHT

Environmentalists move toward lawsuit over fuel break plan

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Environmentalists have filed a notice of intent to sue the U.S. government to block plans to build up to 11,000 miles of fuel breaks they contend would violate the Endangered Species Act in six western states. Four conservation groups say the Bureau of Land Management’s project would be shielded from legitimate review under last-minute moves by the outgoing Trump administration. The critics say the fuel breaks intended to slow the advance of wildfires are planned in conjunction with widespread clearcutting, herbicide spraying, grazing and prescribed fire. The bureau counters that the project will allow land managers to select the approaches that make sense for their specific communities and landscapes.

GRAY WOLVES-COLORADO

Colorado begins wolf reintroduction plans OK’d by voters

DENVER (AP) — Pending litigation over the Trump administration’s delisting of the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act could complicate Colorado’s efforts to reintroduce the wolf to the state. That’s what Lisa Reynolds, the state’s first assistant attorney general, told the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Thursday. Colorado is trying to implement a ballot initiative approved in November that calls for wolves to be reintroduced on public lands before 2024. The wolf was hunted, trapped and poisoned into extermination in Colorado in the 1940s. The delisting made it easier for Colorado to pursue its plans by surrendering jurisdiction over the predator from the U.S. government to the state.