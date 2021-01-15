Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reaches daily coronavirus vaccine goal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority announced that vaccination sites have met the goal of administering a total of 12,000 coronavirus vaccine doses a day. But, authorities said Thursday they must continue to “sustain and expand” their daily totals as the total COVID-19 case count continues to rise. Oregon has administered a cumulative total of 146,137 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,152 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths on Thursday.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-PROTESTS

Oregon lawmakers delay meetings because of protest worries

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State lawmakers in Oregon will delay by at least two days much of the substantive work of next week’s beginning of te Legislature because of warnings from law enforcement about the possibility of violent protests. The Legislature will convene Jan. 19. But state House and Senate have cancelled floor sessions and committee hearings, and there will be no in-person meetings. Senate President Peter Courtney, a Democrat from Salem, said the decision was made after consultiing with police. Before a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, Oregon lawmakers last month saw a violent crowd enter the state Capitol, fight with police and damage the building.

BC-US-NORTHWEST STORM-MISSING WOMAN

Search now recovery mission for Oregon woman in landslide

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a mudslide in Oregon during a powerful winter storm. Authorities said later Thursday that searchers believe 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore’s car came to rest under 15 feet of mud and debris after it was swept away Wednesday. Authorities say the search had become a recovery mission. Moore, a registered nurse, was caught up in a landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that was triggered by heavy rain and high winds that pounded the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday.

AP-OR-CAPITOL RIOT-OREGON-FBI

Oregon FBI launches command post for possible weekend unrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The FBI is standing up a command post in Portland, Oregon, to prepare for any potential violent activity related to the violent insurrection in Washington, D.C. and at statehouses on Jan. 6. The FBI said Thursday that will gather intelligence and work with other law enforcement agencies in the run-up to potential protests this weekend. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Thursday there are no known specific threats to Portland at this time. Unrest at statehouses is possible in all 50 states on Sunday and leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

GRAY WOLVES-ENDANGERED

Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are asking a federal court to overturn a U.S. government decision that stripped Endangered Species Act protections for wolves across most of the nation. Two coalitions of advocacy groups filed lawsuits Thursday in U.S. District Court in Northern California seeking to restore protections for the predators. The Trump administration announced in October that wolves were considered recovered from near-extinction across most of the U.S. But critics of the move say continued protections are needed so fledgling wolf populations in Colorado and on the West Coast can continue to expand. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said gray wolves have exceeded goals for recovery.

PORTLAND POLICE CONTRACT

Police contract talks with city of Portland begin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City negotiators opened Portland police contract talks by seeking new educational requirements for officers pursuing promotions, greater latitude for city officials to speak publicly about alleged police misconduct and police performance evaluations that could lead to discipline. But, The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland Police Association lawyer said the union opposes any “public shaming” of officers and wants funding for any courses required for police promotions. Employee reviews, he said, should offer constructive not punitive feedback. Both sides said contract changes should strive to reestablish public trust in the Police Bureau. They don’t agree on how to reach that goal.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon surpasses 1,700 coronavirus related deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has surpassed 1,700 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,346 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the total amount of cases to 129,109 and raising the death toll to 1,708. Nearly 15,000 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been added to the state’s immunization registry. To date, more than 320,000 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon, including at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem where the National Guard is helping administer doses. Brown, who visited the mass vaccination site Wednesday, said up to 3,000 people receive a dose of the vaccine a day at the site, calling it an “extraordinary effort.”

GRAY WOLVES-COLORADO

Colorado begins wolf reintroduction plans OK’d by voters

DENVER (AP) — Pending litigation over the Trump administration’s delisting of the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act could complicate Colorado’s efforts to reintroduce the wolf to the state. That’s what Lisa Reynolds, the state’s first assistant attorney general, told the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Thursday. Colorado is trying to implement a ballot initiative approved in November that calls for wolves to be reintroduced on public lands before 2024. The wolf was hunted, trapped and poisoned into extermination in Colorado in the 1940s. The delisting made it easier for Colorado to pursue its plans by surrendering jurisdiction over the predator from the U.S. government to the state.