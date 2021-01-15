Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BC-US-NORTHWEST STORM-MISSING WOMAN

Search now recovery mission for Oregon woman in landslide

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a mudslide in Oregon during a powerful winter storm. Authorities said later Thursday that searchers believe 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore’s car came to rest under 15 feet of mud and debris after it was swept away Wednesday. Authorities say the search had become a recovery mission. Moore, a registered nurse, was caught up in a landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that was triggered by heavy rain and high winds that pounded the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday.

OVERDOSES RECORD

King County reports sharp rise in fatal overdoses

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say fatal overdoses King County have increased sharply in the last two weeks. Public Health Seattle & King County said Thursday that from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 42 suspected or confirmed overdoses. Officials say that is the highest number of overdoses recorded in a two-week period in King County. Health officials say the numbers are double the average of fatal overdoses throughout much of 2020. Strategic Advisor for Behavioral HealthStrategic Advisor for Behavioral Health Brad Finegood says it’s more important than ever to check on those who you think may be struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, other behavioral health issues or increase in drug misuse.

SPECIAL ED-FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

Seattle special education amid COVID-19 under investigation

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating Seattle Public Schools after “disturbing reports” about how the district handled special education during the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports in a letter sent to Superintendent Denise Juneau this week, department officials cite concerns that some students with disabilities went without specialized instruction — and some teachers weren’t allowed to provide it.

HEROIN INJECTION SITES-DENIED

Court halts Seattle efforts to create heroin injection sites

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has hit a setback in its effort to create a supervised heroin consumption site after federal appeals court denied a similar effort in Philadelphia to create locations for heroin users to inject the drug with a nurse present. KOMO-TV reported that the court voted 2-1 on Tuesday to rule a consumption site in Pennsylvania would violate federal drug laws. The Seattle & King County Public Health Department previously approved supervised injection sites three years ago. But an effort to find a fixed location failed and further efforts to create mobile sites were stalled. Seattle was waiting to see how the appeals court would rule before moving forward.

POLICE DOG SHOT

Police dog, suspect, shot after chase in Thurston County

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office police dog was shot twice after an armed driver led several police agencies on a chase along Interstate-5. It’s unclear what prompted the chase Wednesday, but it ended in the southbound lanes near Grand Mound. At one point, gunfire erupted and K-9 officer Arlo was shot twice, while the 25-year-old driver was wounded at least once. The police dog was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital, but was expected to survive. The wounded driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. No other deputies were injured in the incident.

GRAY WOLVES-ENDANGERED

Groups ask court to restore protections for US gray wolves

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are asking a federal court to overturn a U.S. government decision that stripped Endangered Species Act protections for wolves across most of the nation. Two coalitions of advocacy groups filed lawsuits Thursday in U.S. District Court in Northern California seeking to restore protections for the predators. The Trump administration announced in October that wolves were considered recovered from near-extinction across most of the U.S. But critics of the move say continued protections are needed so fledgling wolf populations in Colorado and on the West Coast can continue to expand. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said gray wolves have exceeded goals for recovery.

WASTEWATER OVERFLOW

Heavy rain sends untreated wastewater into Puget Sound

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The West Point Treatment Plant in Seattle sent 11 million gallons of untreated storm water and sewage into Puget Sound on Wednesday. The King County’s wastewater treatment division blamed the release on power outages. Additionally, heavy rainfall overwhelmed the capacity of the county’s Shoreline pump station, while flow volumes did the same at its Medina facility, sending overflows of 165,000 gallons and 80,600 gallons, respectively, into Puget Sound. The overflows led the Kitsap Public Health District to issue health advisories along Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap shorelines. A no-contact advisory is in effect through Jan. 19, and a shellfish harvesting advisory is in effect through Feb. 2.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT-WASHINGTON STATE

2 Washington state Republicans support impeaching Trump

SEATTLE (AP) — Two of the 10 Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday over the riot of his loyalists at the U.S. Capitol were from Washington state. U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who represents southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, and Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents central Washington’s 4th District, said Trump violated his oath of office by inflaming the insurrectionists and failing to defend the government from them. Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of the 5th District in eastern Washington voted against impeachment, calling it rushed, but she nevertheless condemned Trump’s actions.

GRAY WOLVES-COLORADO

Colorado begins wolf reintroduction plans OK’d by voters

DENVER (AP) — Pending litigation over the Trump administration’s delisting of the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act could complicate Colorado’s efforts to reintroduce the wolf to the state. That’s what Lisa Reynolds, the state’s first assistant attorney general, told the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Thursday. Colorado is trying to implement a ballot initiative approved in November that calls for wolves to be reintroduced on public lands before 2024. The wolf was hunted, trapped and poisoned into extermination in Colorado in the 1940s. The delisting made it easier for Colorado to pursue its plans by surrendering jurisdiction over the predator from the U.S. government to the state.

BLUE ORIGIN-SPACE

Blue Origin launches capsule to space with astronaut perks

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company has launched a new capsule into space to test all the astronaut perks before people strap in. Thursday’s flight lasted 10 minutes and reached 66 miles in altitude. This newest New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas, carrying a capsule with a test dummy on board. Both the rocket and capsule landed successfully. The capsule featured the latest crew upgrades: cabin speakers and microphones, wall panels to muffle engine noise, a safety-alert system, and temperature and humidity controls. A spokeswoman says the company is getting close to flying passengers, but did not say when that might occur.