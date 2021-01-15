N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs Idaho

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Northern Colorado (6-6, 3-4) vs. Idaho (0-10, 0-7)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho. Northern Colorado has won by an average of 20 points in its last seven wins over the Vandals. Idaho’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, an 88-76 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Idaho has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damen Thacker, Scott Blakney, Gabe Quinnett and Ja’Vary Christmas have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Vandals points over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Bears have scored 65.4 points per game and allowed 66 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 73 points given up per game to non-conference foes.BRILLIANT BODIE: Bodie Hume has connected on 38 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 53.1 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Idaho has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.7 points while giving up 78.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vandals have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bears. Idaho has an assist on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Colorado has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Idaho has averaged only 68.8 points per game over its last five games. The Vandals are giving up 80.6 points per game over that span.

