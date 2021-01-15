No. 1 Gonzaga looks for road win vs St. Mary’s

AP - Oregon-Northwest

No. 1 Gonzaga (13-0, 4-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (9-4, 0-2)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga looks for its fourth straight win over Saint Mary’s at University Credit Union Pavilion. Saint Mary’s’ last win at home against the Bulldogs came on Jan. 21, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Joel Ayayi have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tommy Kuhse has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Saint Mary’s is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Gaels are 3-4 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has an assist on 27 of 62 field goals (43.5 percent) across its past three outings while Gonzaga has assists on 66 of 110 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-best rate in the nation. The Saint Mary’s defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 299th among Division I teams).

