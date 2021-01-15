AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jan. 15.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 15 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici holds roundtable discussion with restaurant owners – Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici holds a roundtable discussion with restaurant owners about the challenges facing restaurants and how additional federal relief can help

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 15 2:00 PM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds press availability to discuss Oregon’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Military Department

