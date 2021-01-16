Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown said plans to vaccinate Oregon residents over 65 starting next week would have to be delayed and scaled back substantially as she accused the Trump administration of backtracking on a promise of more than 100,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal reserve. Brown said Friday she has limited vaccinations to educators beginning Jan. 25 and to people 80 or older on Feb. 8 — with a 12-week rollout to reach all seniors who are 65 and over. Oregon had announced earlier this week that it would expand vaccine eligibility to roughly 760,000 residents who are 65 and older, K-12 teachers and child care providers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials have confirmed the state’s first case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom. The Oregon Health Authority said on Friday the Multnomah County resident with no known travel history had tested positive for the variant COVID-19 virus strain. Cases of the United Kingdom variant have also been reported in Utah, Colorado, California, Georgia, Florida and New York. Officials say finding the variant in the state is a concern and they urged people to keep following public health measures including wearing masks, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance, staying home, washing hands, and avoiding gatherings and travel.

UNDATED (AP) — While Oregon Capitol leadership have agreed to mostly delay the upcoming legislative session by two days due to threats that followed the siege of the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C, lawmakers remain split on dealing with another threat: the COVID-19 pandemic. During an online preview of the 2021 legislative session hosted by The Associated Press, leaders on Friday disagreed about whether or not the public should be allowed back into the Capitol while lawmakers are at work or if public input should remain virtual. Senate President Peter Courtney responded to GOP critics who said the Legislature should open up more by saying an obligation to keep people safe.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — There is increasing concern for the safety of journalists covering protests at state capitals across the U.S. and in Washington. Packing a gas mask and helmet has become the new normal. It’s starting to look, just a bit, like what foreign correspondents face in the world’s conflict zones. This week, the Oregon State Police gave virtual training on what to do if there’s a shooting rampage in the state Capitol building. Former longtime foreign correspondent Andrew Selsky reflects on increasing risks to journalists in America.