Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW YORK (AP) — The conditional reinstatement of wide receiver Josh Gordon has been rescinded by the NFL, and Gordon is once again under suspension. The change in Gordon’s status was listed on the NFL’s official transactions. Gordon was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in September despite being under an indefinite suspension. He received conditional reinstatement in early December with the hope he’d play at the end of the season. But that never took place. Gordon was placed back on the commissioner’s exempt list in Week 16.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Sanders had a season-high 24 points, Endyia Rogers scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, and Southern California beat No. 25 Washington State 81-77. The Trojans have won seven in a row against Washington State and three straight overall. Washington State, which played the program’s first game as a team ranked in the Top 25, had its four-game win streak snapped. Charlisse Leger-Walker, who finished with 26 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 69-68 lead with 2:45 to play but Rogers answered with a 3 and USC led the rest of the way. Sanders and Angel Jackson, who finished with 12 points, each made a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal it.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners agreed to terms with infielder J.P. Crawford, catcher Tom Murphy and right-hander Rafael Montero, avoiding arbitration with all three players. Crawford’s 2021 deal is for $2.05 million, Murphy’s is for $875,000 and Montero’s is for $2.25 million. The 26-year-old Crawford won his first Gold Glove last season. At the plate, he hit .255, but after a hot start his numbers fell off in late August and September. Crawford made a prorated $213,259 on a salary of $575,800 last season. Murphy was slated to be Seattle’s starting catcher, but injuries from summer camp led to him missing the entire season. Murphy broke a bone in his left foot and had setbacks in his recovery.

UNDATED (AP) — Lindsey Horan says she felt miserable when she caught COVID-19 late last year, but she’s grateful it wasn’t worse. She’s now back with the U.S. women’s national soccer team for training camp and says she has fully recovered. The 26-year-old midfielder was set to accompany the team to the Netherlands for their final match of 2020 when U.S. Soccer announced her diagnosis on Nov. 18. Horan was on the national team squad that won the 2019 World Cup in France. She also plays professionally for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League.