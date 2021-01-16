Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE-EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER: The mechanics of the Idaho power struggle

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers in the first week of the legislative session wasted no time initiating a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little that could affect residents for generations. Lawmakers introduced eight pieces of legislation to increase the part-time Legislature’s authority while limiting the governor’s power. Lawmakers say they’re spurred by what they consider overly burdensome coronavirus restrictions put in place by the governor. Lawmakers say the current system is a relic of the Cold War-era that concentrates too much power with one person. Idaho joins at least 17 other states in considering enacting limits on executive powers.

AP-US-TRANSGENDER-ATHLETES-HIGH-SCHOOL

Transgender athletes look to changing of White House guard

Transgender athletes are getting an ally in the White House next week as they seek to participate as their identified gender in high school and college sports. Attorneys on both sides say they expect President-elect Joe Biden’s Department of Education will switch sides in legal battles in Idaho and Connecticut. Both could go a long way in determining whether transgender athletes are treated by the sex on their birth certificates or by how they identify. The issue is also expected to be debated in statehouses. Bills to restrict transgender athletes’ participation to their gender assigned at birth were brought up in 17 states last year.

LEGISLATURE RULE SUSPENSION-REJECTED

Idaho House rejects remote participation amid virus concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the House have rejected a request from one of its members to allow her and others to participate remotely due to her being at increased risk of serious illness or death from the coronavirus. The House voted 49-11 with 10 absent on Friday to reject the request from Democrat Muffy Davis of Ketchum. Davis said remote participants would have to be visible to other lawmakers during votes. Davis is a paraplegic because of a skiing accident three decades ago that she says has resulted in compromised lung function. Lawmakers who opposed participating remotely say it’s not an appropriate way to represent constituents.

INAUGURATION SECURITY-IDAHO NATIONAL GUARD

Idaho National Guard to deploy 300 to Biden inauguration

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 300 Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen will be sent to Washington, D.C. to help with President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Idaho National Guard adjutant general, says the guard members will help ensure the peaceful and orderly transition of power. The Idaho National Guard originally planned to send about 12 people to the inauguration, but dramatically increased that number to about 6% of the Idaho National Guard force after officials requested more help in Washington, D.C. Security concerns were heightened last week after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently overtook the U.S. Capitol building in a breach that left five people dead.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho senators have joined their House colleagues in introducing legislation seeking to wrest power from the governor on emergency declarations like the one dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Four pieces of Senate legislation brought forward Wednesday aim to increase the authority of the part-time Legislature while limiting the governor’s power. One bill would allow a governor to declare an emergency but prevent them from imposing any restrictions on residents. Lawmakers say they were left out of the decision to impose pandemic restrictions on businesses and residents after Republican Gov. Brad Little declared an emergency in March.

CAPITOL BREACH-IDAHO ARREST

Idaho man arrested in connection with US Capitol riot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man whose photograph was included on a federal list of those considered “persons of interest” in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has been jailed in Boise, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday. Ada County Sherriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr says 34-year-old Josiah Colt is being held on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. He turned himself in to the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon. Last week, Colt posted video to a social media website acknowledging he was inside the Capitol during a riot by loyalists of President Donald Trump as Congress prepared to certify the results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden. Five people died in the violence. Colt later apologized for his conduct.