Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor: Vaccination plans have to be scaled back

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown said plans to vaccinate Oregon residents over 65 starting next week would have to be delayed and scaled back substantially as she accused the Trump administration of backtracking on a promise of more than 100,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal reserve. Brown said Friday she has limited vaccinations to educators beginning Jan. 25 and to people 80 or older on Feb. 8 — with a 12-week rollout to reach all seniors who are 65 and over. Oregon had announced earlier this week that it would expand vaccine eligibility to roughly 760,000 residents who are 65 and older, K-12 teachers and child care providers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UK VARIANT

Oregon reports 1st case of United Kingdom COVID-19 variant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials have confirmed the state’s first case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom. The Oregon Health Authority said on Friday the Multnomah County resident with no known travel history had tested positive for the variant COVID-19 virus strain. Cases of the United Kingdom variant have also been reported in Utah, Colorado, California, Georgia, Florida and New York. Officials say finding the variant in the state is a concern and they urged people to keep following public health measures including wearing masks, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance, staying home, washing hands, and avoiding gatherings and travel.

OREGON LEGISLATURE

Courtney laments that Oregon Capitol has become ‘fortress’

While Oregon Capitol leadership have agreed to mostly delay the upcoming legislative session by two days due to threats that followed the siege of the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C, lawmakers remain split on dealing with another threat: the COVID-19 pandemic. During an online preview of the 2021 legislative session hosted by The Associated Press, leaders on Friday disagreed about whether or not the public should be allowed back into the Capitol while lawmakers are at work or if public input should remain virtual. Senate President Peter Courtney responded to GOP critics who said the Legislature should open up more by saying an obligation to keep people safe.

AP-US-REPORTING-IN-AMERICA-JOURNALISTS’-SAFETY

Ex-foreign correspondent reflects on risks for US reporters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — There is increasing concern for the safety of journalists covering protests at state capitals across the U.S. and in Washington. Packing a gas mask and helmet has become the new normal. It’s starting to look, just a bit, like what foreign correspondents face in the world’s conflict zones. This week, the Oregon State Police gave virtual training on what to do if there’s a shooting rampage in the state Capitol building. Former longtime foreign correspondent Andrew Selsky reflects on increasing risks to journalists in America.

RIOT-TEEN CHARGED

Teen accused of causing $46K in damage in Portland ‘riot’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a teen arrested two weeks ago is accused of causing more than $46,000 in damage in downtown Portland during a protest. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 15-year-old Columbia County boy is accused of burglary, rioting and other charges, according to Portland police. Police say he was arrested on a warrant during a gathering that spanned Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 and was being held in a Columbia County juvenile detention center as recently as Tuesday. Police say surveillance footage showed the boy committing crimes during the demonstration, which was declared a riot, according to police. Police didn’t say specifically what damage the boy is accused of causing.

ISLAMOPHOBIC REMARKS-COMMISSIONER

Commissioner won’t resign over Islamophobic remarks

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — An embattled Clackamas County Commissioner says he will remain in office, rebuffing calls from community and elected leaders to resign. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Mark Shull also inexplicably voted in favor of a resolution censuring himself and calling for him to step down for making “derogatory, offensive, insensitive, and racist” remarks that “damaged the reputation” of Clackamas County. The board cannot force Shull to resign; by law the resolution serves as a public rebuke of his conduct. Shull was unmoved and hardly acknowledged the controversy since a Clackamas County resident brought public attention to xenophobic Facebook posts he had made over the past year and a half.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-PROTESTS

Oregon lawmakers delay meetings because of protest worries

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State lawmakers in Oregon will delay by at least two days much of the substantive work of next week’s beginning of te Legislature because of warnings from law enforcement about the possibility of violent protests. The Legislature will convene Jan. 19. But state House and Senate have cancelled floor sessions and committee hearings, and there will be no in-person meetings. Senate President Peter Courtney, a Democrat from Salem, said the decision was made after consultiing with police. Before a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, Oregon lawmakers last month saw a violent crowd enter the state Capitol, fight with police and damage the building.

BC-US-NORTHWEST STORM-MISSING WOMAN

Search now recovery mission for Oregon woman in landslide

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a mudslide in Oregon during a powerful winter storm. Authorities said later Thursday that searchers believe 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore’s car came to rest under 15 feet of mud and debris after it was swept away Wednesday. Authorities say the search had become a recovery mission. Moore, a registered nurse, was caught up in a landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that was triggered by heavy rain and high winds that pounded the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday.