Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HOUSING AUTHORITY THEFT

Woman pleads guilty to stealing $7M from Housing Authority

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a woman who who stole almost $7 million from the Pierce County Housing Authority pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud. The News Tribune reports Cova Campbell put the money into her own accounts between March 2016 and July 2019 when she was working as the organization’s finance director. The plea agreement shows Campbell used the money to pay for land and land improvements in Oklahoma, for home improvements in Lakewood, Washington, and for travel including trips to Las Vegas and the chartering of a private jet.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office says she also spent money on cars gambling. Defense attorney Lance Hester says Campbell regrets what she has done.

GOVERNOR CANDIDATE LAWSUIT

Culp drops election fraud suit after sanction threats

SEATTLE (AP) — Losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has withdrawn his lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman that alleged widespread election irregularities and fraud. The Seattle Times reports Culp’s lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court last month, tried to sow doubts on his 545,000-vote loss to Gov. Jay Inslee. It claimed “intolerable voting anomalies” in an election “that was at all times fraudulent.” But, facing a threat of legal sanctions for making meritless claims in a court of law, Culp’s attorney, Stephen Pidgeon, withdrew the lawsuit Thursday, according to a copy of his motion supplied by the state Attorney General’s office. The lawsuit was withdrawn “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

UNEMPLOYMENT-FAKE CLAIMS

Washington state employment agency processed fake claims

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A news station in Washington state has obtained records that show fraudulent unemployment claims were filed last year in the stolen identities of 59 state Employment Security Department employees. KING-TV reported that the department spotted fraud after it had paid the claim to the fraudster’s bank account in 10 of those cases. KING-TV submitted a public records request seven months ago for the documents, which do not show how much money was paid out. Officials say the department disabled security and verification processes to speed up payments to tens of thousands of Washington workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the process left the agency vulnerable to fraud.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-AG WORKERS

Ag industry wants farmworkers prioritized for vaccinations

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The agriculture industry says in a letter it wants Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to move farmworkers and food factory workers closer to the front of the line for coronavirus vaccines because they perform work that cannot be delayed or done remotely. An Inslee spokesman said Friday the letter was being reviewed but nationwide shortages of vaccine might complicate matters. Washington state is a major producer of apples, wheat and other crops. It also has a large food-processing sector that converts those crops into products. The letter says much of the work is tied to production cycles, which begin in March and cannot be delayed while workers wait for vaccines.

WASHINGTON NATIONAL GUARD-INAUGURATION

Washington National Guard members activated for inauguration

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 400 members of the Washington state National Guard have been activated to support the presidential inauguration day in the nation’s Capitol next week. In a tweet Thursday, the National Guard said they will “support our federal partners in a number of different roles as determined by the lead agency.” President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on Wednesday, and the extra security comes in the wake of the insurgence at the U.S. Capitol during certification of the Electoral College votes last week and threats of further violence.

FATAL OVERDOSE-FEDERAL SENTENCE

Man who abandoned overdosing man sentenced on fed charges

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) — A Port Townsend man who abandoned an fatally overdosing man in a hospital parking lot has been sentenced on related federal charges. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 38-year-old Adam Michael Kelly was sentenced Thursday to more than five years for drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession. Jarrod Bramson was found unconscious in a vehicle at Jefferson Healthcare hospital on March 27, 2019. Kelly’s plea agreement says Kelly left him there and later called the hospital asking staff to check on him. Bramson died within 20 minutes. Kelly’s residence was being used as a drug lab and authorities said they found some 75 pounds of primarily steroids along with firearms.

BODY FOUND-ARREST

Suspect arrested after woman’s body found in Seattle park

SEATTLE (AP) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found Thursday morning near Seward Park. Seattle police say officers were called to Lake Washington Blvd S and S Orcas St at 5:30 a.m. after a jogger found the woman and called 911. Police reported later Thursday evening that a suspect was arrested after contacting a man for a traffic stop. The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide. No information has been released about the woman.

BC-US-NORTHWEST STORM-MISSING WOMAN

Search now recovery mission for Oregon woman in landslide

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Searchers used inflatable yellow rafts and drove metal poles into deep mud Thursday as they searched for a woman who was swept away by a mudslide in Oregon during a powerful winter storm. Authorities said later Thursday that searchers believe 50-year-old Jennifer Camus Moore’s car came to rest under 15 feet of mud and debris after it was swept away Wednesday. Authorities say the search had become a recovery mission. Moore, a registered nurse, was caught up in a landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that was triggered by heavy rain and high winds that pounded the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday.

OVERDOSES RECORD

King County reports sharp rise in fatal overdoses

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say fatal overdoses King County have increased sharply in the last two weeks. Public Health Seattle & King County said Thursday that from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 42 suspected or confirmed overdoses. Officials say that is the highest number of overdoses recorded in a two-week period in King County. Health officials say the numbers are double the average of fatal overdoses throughout much of 2020. Strategic Advisor for Behavioral HealthStrategic Advisor for Behavioral Health Brad Finegood says it’s more important than ever to check on those who you think may be struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, other behavioral health issues or increase in drug misuse.

SPECIAL ED-FEDERAL INVESTIGATION

Seattle special education amid COVID-19 under investigation

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating Seattle Public Schools after “disturbing reports” about how the district handled special education during the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports in a letter sent to Superintendent Denise Juneau this week, department officials cite concerns that some students with disabilities went without specialized instruction — and some teachers weren’t allowed to provide it.