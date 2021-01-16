Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
N. Gem 88, Richfield 61
Salmon 68, Ririe 62
Salmon River 45, Wilder 43
Star Valley, Wyo. 57, Sugar-Salem 51
Victory Charter 66, Liberty Charter 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Grangeville 58, St. Maries 25
Highland 39, Minico 31
Mountain Home 48, Columbia 36
Raft River 68, Richfield 31
Salmon River 44, Wilder 24
Sugar-Salem 54, Star Valley, Wyo. 22
Thompson Falls, Mont. 75, Wallace 35
Timberlake 68, Priest River 17
Timberline 68, Eagle 42
Weiser 49, Fruitland 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
