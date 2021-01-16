Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 7:50 pm

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

N. Gem 88, Richfield 61

Salmon 68, Ririe 62

Salmon River 45, Wilder 43

Star Valley, Wyo. 57, Sugar-Salem 51

Victory Charter 66, Liberty Charter 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Grangeville 58, St. Maries 25

Highland 39, Minico 31

Mountain Home 48, Columbia 36

Raft River 68, Richfield 31

Salmon River 44, Wilder 24

Sugar-Salem 54, Star Valley, Wyo. 22

Thompson Falls, Mont. 75, Wallace 35

Timberlake 68, Priest River 17

Timberline 68, Eagle 42

Weiser 49, Fruitland 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content