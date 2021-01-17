Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers in the first week of the legislative session wasted no time initiating a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little that could affect residents for generations. Lawmakers introduced eight pieces of legislation to increase the part-time Legislature’s authority while limiting the governor’s power. Lawmakers say they’re spurred by what they consider overly burdensome coronavirus restrictions put in place by the governor. Lawmakers say the current system is a relic of the Cold War-era that concentrates too much power with one person. Idaho joins at least 17 other states in considering enacting limits on executive powers.

UNDATED (AP) — Transgender athletes are getting an ally in the White House next week as they seek to participate as their identified gender in high school and college sports. Attorneys on both sides say they expect President-elect Joe Biden’s Department of Education will switch sides in legal battles in Idaho and Connecticut. Both could go a long way in determining whether transgender athletes are treated by the sex on their birth certificates or by how they identify. The issue is also expected to be debated in statehouses. Bills to restrict transgender athletes’ participation to their gender assigned at birth were brought up in 17 states last year.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the House have rejected a request from one of its members to allow her and others to participate remotely due to her being at increased risk of serious illness or death from the coronavirus. The House voted 49-11 with 10 absent on Friday to reject the request from Democrat Muffy Davis of Ketchum. Davis said remote participants would have to be visible to other lawmakers during votes. Davis is a paraplegic because of a skiing accident three decades ago that she says has resulted in compromised lung function. Lawmakers who opposed participating remotely say it’s not an appropriate way to represent constituents.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 300 Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen will be sent to Washington, D.C. to help with President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Idaho National Guard adjutant general, says the guard members will help ensure the peaceful and orderly transition of power. The Idaho National Guard originally planned to send about 12 people to the inauguration, but dramatically increased that number to about 6% of the Idaho National Guard force after officials requested more help in Washington, D.C. Security concerns were heightened last week after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently overtook the U.S. Capitol building in a breach that left five people dead.