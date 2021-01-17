Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — State officials say two inmates at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and another at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras have died in the past week after testing positive for COVID-19. That makes it at least five Oregon prisoners who have died since the beginning of January in the latest surge in cases. Department of Corrections data as of Jan. 14 show that Two Rivers had 268 active cases among inmates, accounting for about half of all active cases among inmates statewide. The Deer Ridge prisoner who died Saturday was between 55 and 65 years old. In all 28 inmates have died after testing positive for COVID.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say they have identified a 37-year-old man as the culprit who set several fires at Salem City Hall last month. The fires, set early on Dec. 26, caused about $5,000 in damage. Police said Saturday they had identified the suspect as Scott David Henry, of Salem. Henry is already in custody on unrelated charges at the Polk County Jail. Police said they expected him to be arraigned on second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft charges related to the fires. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say they’ve arrested a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in November. The pedestrian, 27-year-old Daniel Lopez-Herrera, died 10 days after being hit on Southeast Stark Street the evening of Nov. 17. In a news release Saturday, Portland police said they found the suspect’s vehicle earlier in the week and arrested the driver Friday. He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center pending charges that include first-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver involving death or serious injury, and reckless driving.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown said plans to vaccinate Oregon residents over 65 starting next week would have to be delayed and scaled back substantially as she accused the Trump administration of backtracking on a promise of more than 100,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal reserve. Brown said Friday she has limited vaccinations to educators beginning Jan. 25 and to people 80 or older on Feb. 8 — with a 12-week rollout to reach all seniors who are 65 and over. Oregon had announced earlier this week that it would expand vaccine eligibility to roughly 760,000 residents who are 65 and older, K-12 teachers and child care providers.