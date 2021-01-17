Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Children’s hospital is bringing in a big name to review its policies and practices surrounding institutional racism, equity and inclusion: former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. The Seattle Times reports that the appointment follows the November resignation of Dr. Ben Danielson, a well-liked pediatrician who cited institutional racism in his departure. Many local leaders and residents called on the hospital to engage in an external investigation. Holder, a partner at Washington, D.C.-based law firm Covington & Burling, will assess Danielson’s claims and make recommendations to Seattle Children’s. The hospital said the idea is to “accelerate the pace of our existing work to become a truly anti-racist organization.”

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a woman who who stole almost $7 million from the Pierce County Housing Authority pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud. The News Tribune reports Cova Campbell put the money into her own accounts between March 2016 and July 2019 when she was working as the organization’s finance director. The plea agreement shows Campbell used the money to pay for land and land improvements in Oklahoma, for home improvements in Lakewood, Washington, and for travel including trips to Las Vegas and the chartering of a private jet.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office says she also spent money on cars gambling. Defense attorney Lance Hester says Campbell regrets what she has done.

SEATTLE (AP) — Losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has withdrawn his lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman that alleged widespread election irregularities and fraud. The Seattle Times reports Culp’s lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court last month, tried to sow doubts on his 545,000-vote loss to Gov. Jay Inslee. It claimed “intolerable voting anomalies” in an election “that was at all times fraudulent.” But, facing a threat of legal sanctions for making meritless claims in a court of law, Culp’s attorney, Stephen Pidgeon, withdrew the lawsuit Thursday, according to a copy of his motion supplied by the state Attorney General’s office. The lawsuit was withdrawn “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A news station in Washington state has obtained records that show fraudulent unemployment claims were filed last year in the stolen identities of 59 state Employment Security Department employees. KING-TV reported that the department spotted fraud after it had paid the claim to the fraudster’s bank account in 10 of those cases. KING-TV submitted a public records request seven months ago for the documents, which do not show how much money was paid out. Officials say the department disabled security and verification processes to speed up payments to tens of thousands of Washington workers who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the process left the agency vulnerable to fraud.