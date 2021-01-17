Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Corey Kispert had 17 points and five rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a slow start with a surge to end the first half, pulling away late to beat rival Saint Mary’s 73-59 for its 18th straight victory spanning the past two seasons. Joel Ayayi scored 16 points to help the Bulldogs improve to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the West Coast Conference. A 4.5-magnitude earthquake in the South Bay shook the gym early in the second half. Play continued with no disruption at what typically would be an imposing visiting arena at McKeon Pavilion but had a far different feel devoid of fans.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rebounded from a first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-106. Enes Kanter added 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won five of their last six. But Portland got some bad news when guard CJ McCollum left the game at halftime because of a left foot sprain. Trae Young had 26 points and 11 assists, while Clint Capela added 25 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta,

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tahj Eaddy scored a season-high 21 points and Southern California defeated Washington State 85-77 for the Trojans’ sixth straight victory. USC improved to 11-2 overall and 5-1 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2002. Freshman Evan Mobley added 16 points despite four fouls for the Trojans. Isaac Bonton scored 27 points to lead the Cougars, who fell to 9-4 overall and 2-4 in the Pac-12. They dropped their ninth in a row to USC. Washington State closed within four twice in the final four minutes, but could never take the lead.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jules Bernard had 20 points and nine rebounds, and first-place UCLA survived a scare from last-place Washington to win 81-76 for its sixth straight victory. The Bruins, who are 11-2 overall and 7-0 in the Pac-12, extended their home winning streak to 15 games. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 15 points, and Cody Riley had 14 points and eight rebounds. Washington fell to 1-11 and 0-7 in league play. The Huskies were led by Quade Green with 25 points. Hameir Wright added a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds.