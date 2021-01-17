Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON

3 inmates die, many more ill in COVID-19 prison outbreaks

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — State officials say two inmates at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and another at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras have died in the past week after testing positive for COVID-19. That makes it at least five Oregon prisoners who have died since the beginning of January in the latest surge in cases. Department of Corrections data as of Jan. 14 show that Two Rivers had 268 active cases among inmates, accounting for about half of all active cases among inmates statewide. The Deer Ridge prisoner who died Saturday was between 55 and 65 years old. In all 28 inmates have died after testing positive for COVID.

SALEM CITY HALL-ARSON

Police ID 37-year-old as suspect in arson at Salem City Hall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say they have identified a 37-year-old man as the culprit who set several fires at Salem City Hall last month. The fires, set early on Dec. 26, caused about $5,000 in damage. Police said Saturday they had identified the suspect as Scott David Henry, of Salem. Henry is already in custody on unrelated charges at the Polk County Jail. Police said they expected him to be arraigned on second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft charges related to the fires. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

HIT AND RUN-ARREST

Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say they’ve arrested a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in November. The pedestrian, 27-year-old Daniel Lopez-Herrera, died 10 days after being hit on Southeast Stark Street the evening of Nov. 17. In a news release Saturday, Portland police said they found the suspect’s vehicle earlier in the week and arrested the driver Friday. He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center pending charges that include first-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver involving death or serious injury, and reckless driving.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor: Vaccination plans have to be scaled back

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown said plans to vaccinate Oregon residents over 65 starting next week would have to be delayed and scaled back substantially as she accused the Trump administration of backtracking on a promise of more than 100,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal reserve. Brown said Friday she has limited vaccinations to educators beginning Jan. 25 and to people 80 or older on Feb. 8 — with a 12-week rollout to reach all seniors who are 65 and over. Oregon had announced earlier this week that it would expand vaccine eligibility to roughly 760,000 residents who are 65 and older, K-12 teachers and child care providers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UK VARIANT

Oregon reports 1st case of United Kingdom COVID-19 variant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials have confirmed the state’s first case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom. The Oregon Health Authority said on Friday the Multnomah County resident with no known travel history had tested positive for the variant COVID-19 virus strain. Cases of the United Kingdom variant have also been reported in Utah, Colorado, California, Georgia, Florida and New York. Officials say finding the variant in the state is a concern and they urged people to keep following public health measures including wearing masks, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance, staying home, washing hands, and avoiding gatherings and travel.

OREGON LEGISLATURE

Courtney laments that Oregon Capitol has become ‘fortress’

While Oregon Capitol leadership have agreed to mostly delay the upcoming legislative session by two days due to threats that followed the siege of the nation’s Capitol building in Washington, D.C, lawmakers remain split on dealing with another threat: the COVID-19 pandemic. During an online preview of the 2021 legislative session hosted by The Associated Press, leaders on Friday disagreed about whether or not the public should be allowed back into the Capitol while lawmakers are at work or if public input should remain virtual. Senate President Peter Courtney responded to GOP critics who said the Legislature should open up more by saying an obligation to keep people safe.

AP-US-REPORTING-IN-AMERICA-JOURNALISTS’-SAFETY

Ex-foreign correspondent reflects on risks for US reporters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — There is increasing concern for the safety of journalists covering protests at state capitals across the U.S. and in Washington. Packing a gas mask and helmet has become the new normal. It’s starting to look, just a bit, like what foreign correspondents face in the world’s conflict zones. This week, the Oregon State Police gave virtual training on what to do if there’s a shooting rampage in the state Capitol building. Former longtime foreign correspondent Andrew Selsky reflects on increasing risks to journalists in America.

RIOT-TEEN CHARGED

Teen accused of causing $46K in damage in Portland ‘riot’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a teen arrested two weeks ago is accused of causing more than $46,000 in damage in downtown Portland during a protest. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 15-year-old Columbia County boy is accused of burglary, rioting and other charges, according to Portland police. Police say he was arrested on a warrant during a gathering that spanned Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 and was being held in a Columbia County juvenile detention center as recently as Tuesday. Police say surveillance footage showed the boy committing crimes during the demonstration, which was declared a riot, according to police. Police didn’t say specifically what damage the boy is accused of causing.