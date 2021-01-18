Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has fired an officer for making a racist remark about a Black man last year. The case arose after three officers reported their colleague’s comments. Last March, the officer and the three others responded to a trespass call at a North Seattle hospital that led them to remove a Black man. Days later, while the officers were waiting to pick up a meal, the now-fired officer referred to the Black man as “Kunta Kinte,” a central character in author Alex Haley’s 1976 novel “Roots.” The unnamed officer was fired in November. The Seattle Times reported the firing Sunday based on records released by the city’s police watchdog, the Office of Police Accountability.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers in the first week of the legislative session wasted no time initiating a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little that could affect residents for generations. Lawmakers introduced eight pieces of legislation to increase the part-time Legislature’s authority while limiting the governor’s power. Lawmakers say they’re spurred by what they consider overly burdensome coronavirus restrictions put in place by the governor. Lawmakers say the current system is a relic of the Cold War-era that concentrates too much power with one person. Idaho joins at least 17 other states in considering enacting limits on executive powers.

UNDATED (AP) — Transgender athletes are getting an ally in the White House next week as they seek to participate as their identified gender in high school and college sports. Attorneys on both sides say they expect President-elect Joe Biden’s Department of Education will switch sides in legal battles in Idaho and Connecticut. Both could go a long way in determining whether transgender athletes are treated by the sex on their birth certificates or by how they identify. The issue is also expected to be debated in statehouses. Bills to restrict transgender athletes’ participation to their gender assigned at birth were brought up in 17 states last year.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the House have rejected a request from one of its members to allow her and others to participate remotely due to her being at increased risk of serious illness or death from the coronavirus. The House voted 49-11 with 10 absent on Friday to reject the request from Democrat Muffy Davis of Ketchum. Davis said remote participants would have to be visible to other lawmakers during votes. Davis is a paraplegic because of a skiing accident three decades ago that she says has resulted in compromised lung function. Lawmakers who opposed participating remotely say it’s not an appropriate way to represent constituents.