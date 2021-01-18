Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is closing three Oregon prisons, a decision authorities say would save the state more than $44 million. The governor said she believes the money could be better invested elsewhere, such as early childhood education. On Friday, Brown said she took unilateral action and has directed the Department of Corrections to move forward with closing the three facilities. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the closure of three of the state’s 14 prisons will be staggered: First will be Mill Creek Correctional Facility in Salem, which is scheduled to be closed by July of this year, next Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend by January 2022, and last Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lakeview, to be closed by July 2022.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has fired an officer for making a racist remark about a Black man last year. The case arose after three officers reported their colleague’s comments. Last March, the officer and the three others responded to a trespass call at a North Seattle hospital that led them to remove a Black man. Days later, while the officers were waiting to pick up a meal, the now-fired officer referred to the Black man as “Kunta Kinte,” a central character in author Alex Haley’s 1976 novel “Roots.” The unnamed officer was fired in November. The Seattle Times reported the firing Sunday based on records released by the city’s police watchdog, the Office of Police Accountability.

PORTLAND (AP) — Portland Police are investigating an early morning double homicide in the city’s Centennial neighborhood. The victims’ bodies were found when officers responded to the area at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported a shooting. Homicide Division detectives were investigating the scene. No additional details on the victims or manner of their death was immediately released.

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — State officials say two inmates at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and another at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras have died in the past week after testing positive for COVID-19. That makes it at least five Oregon prisoners who have died since the beginning of January in the latest surge in cases. Department of Corrections data as of Jan. 14 show that Two Rivers had 268 active cases among inmates, accounting for about half of all active cases among inmates statewide. The Deer Ridge prisoner who died Saturday was between 55 and 65 years old. In all 28 inmates have died after testing positive for COVID.