Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has fired an officer for making a racist remark about a Black man last year. The case arose after three officers reported their colleague’s comments. Last March, the officer and the three others responded to a trespass call at a North Seattle hospital that led them to remove a Black man. Days later, while the officers were waiting to pick up a meal, the now-fired officer referred to the Black man as “Kunta Kinte,” a central character in author Alex Haley’s 1976 novel “Roots.” The unnamed officer was fired in November. The Seattle Times reported the firing Sunday based on records released by the city’s police watchdog, the Office of Police Accountability.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Children’s hospital is bringing in a big name to review its policies and practices surrounding institutional racism, equity and inclusion: former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. The Seattle Times reports that the appointment follows the November resignation of Dr. Ben Danielson, a well-liked pediatrician who cited institutional racism in his departure. Many local leaders and residents called on the hospital to engage in an external investigation. Holder, a partner at Washington, D.C.-based law firm Covington & Burling, will assess Danielson’s claims and make recommendations to Seattle Children’s. The hospital said the idea is to “accelerate the pace of our existing work to become a truly anti-racist organization.”

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a woman who who stole almost $7 million from the Pierce County Housing Authority pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud. The News Tribune reports Cova Campbell put the money into her own accounts between March 2016 and July 2019 when she was working as the organization’s finance director. The plea agreement shows Campbell used the money to pay for land and land improvements in Oklahoma, for home improvements in Lakewood, Washington, and for travel including trips to Las Vegas and the chartering of a private jet.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office says she also spent money on cars gambling. Defense attorney Lance Hester says Campbell regrets what she has done.

SEATTLE (AP) — Losing Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has withdrawn his lawsuit against Secretary of State Kim Wyman that alleged widespread election irregularities and fraud. The Seattle Times reports Culp’s lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court last month, tried to sow doubts on his 545,000-vote loss to Gov. Jay Inslee. It claimed “intolerable voting anomalies” in an election “that was at all times fraudulent.” But, facing a threat of legal sanctions for making meritless claims in a court of law, Culp’s attorney, Stephen Pidgeon, withdrew the lawsuit Thursday, according to a copy of his motion supplied by the state Attorney General’s office. The lawsuit was withdrawn “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.