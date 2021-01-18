Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 28 points and No. 8 UCLA withstood a smart play by No. 25 Washington State that forced overtime for a 68-66 victory. Osborne had eight points in overtime as UCLA raised its record to 8-2. The Bruins improved to 33-0 overall at home against Washington State. The Cougars trailed by three points with 2 seconds left in regulation when star Charlisse Leger-Walker was fouled. She made the first free throw, missed the second on purpose and her sister, Krystal Leger-Walker, got the rebound and hit a layup to send the game into OT. Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 18 points.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Helena Pueyo reached a career-high in scoring by halftime, Aari McDonald extended her string of double-digit scoring to 78 games and No. 11 Arizona gave Oregon State a rare wallop, 67-51. Pueyo scored all of her 15 points in the first half as she made all four attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. McDonald poured in 20 points for Arizona, her double-digit scoring streak ties the mark set by Oregon grad Sabrina Ionescu. Oregon State was playing for the first time since Dec. 19 after an extended pause for COVID-19 concerns. Taylor Jones and Savannah Samuel led the Beavers with 11 points each, three other players scored eight apiece.