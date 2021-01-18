Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OFFICER FIRED-RACIST REMARK

Seattle officer fired after investigation into racist remark

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has fired an officer for making a racist remark about a Black man last year. The case arose after three officers reported their colleague’s comments. Last March, the officer and the three others responded to a trespass call at a North Seattle hospital that led them to remove a Black man. Days later, while the officers were waiting to pick up a meal, the now-fired officer referred to the Black man as “Kunta Kinte,” a central character in author Alex Haley’s 1976 novel “Roots.” The unnamed officer was fired in November. The Seattle Times reported the firing Sunday based on records released by the city’s police watchdog, the Office of Police Accountability.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE-EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER: The mechanics of the Idaho power struggle

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers in the first week of the legislative session wasted no time initiating a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little that could affect residents for generations. Lawmakers introduced eight pieces of legislation to increase the part-time Legislature’s authority while limiting the governor’s power. Lawmakers say they’re spurred by what they consider overly burdensome coronavirus restrictions put in place by the governor. Lawmakers say the current system is a relic of the Cold War-era that concentrates too much power with one person. Idaho joins at least 17 other states in considering enacting limits on executive powers.

AP-US-TRANSGENDER-ATHLETES-HIGH-SCHOOL

Transgender athletes look to changing of White House guard

Transgender athletes are getting an ally in the White House next week as they seek to participate as their identified gender in high school and college sports. Attorneys on both sides say they expect President-elect Joe Biden’s Department of Education will switch sides in legal battles in Idaho and Connecticut. Both could go a long way in determining whether transgender athletes are treated by the sex on their birth certificates or by how they identify. The issue is also expected to be debated in statehouses. Bills to restrict transgender athletes’ participation to their gender assigned at birth were brought up in 17 states last year.

LEGISLATURE RULE SUSPENSION-REJECTED

Idaho House rejects remote participation amid virus concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the House have rejected a request from one of its members to allow her and others to participate remotely due to her being at increased risk of serious illness or death from the coronavirus. The House voted 49-11 with 10 absent on Friday to reject the request from Democrat Muffy Davis of Ketchum. Davis said remote participants would have to be visible to other lawmakers during votes. Davis is a paraplegic because of a skiing accident three decades ago that she says has resulted in compromised lung function. Lawmakers who opposed participating remotely say it’s not an appropriate way to represent constituents.

Idaho National Guard to deploy 300 to Biden inauguration

Idaho National Guard to deploy 300 to Biden inauguration

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 300 Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen will be sent to Washington, D.C. to help with President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Idaho National Guard adjutant general, says the guard members will help ensure the peaceful and orderly transition of power. The Idaho National Guard originally planned to send about 12 people to the inauguration, but dramatically increased that number to about 6% of the Idaho National Guard force after officials requested more help in Washington, D.C. Security concerns were heightened last week after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters violently overtook the U.S. Capitol building in a breach that left five people dead.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho Senate starts effort to wrest power from Gov. Little

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho senators have joined their House colleagues in introducing legislation seeking to wrest power from the governor on emergency declarations like the one dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Four pieces of Senate legislation brought forward Wednesday aim to increase the authority of the part-time Legislature while limiting the governor’s power. One bill would allow a governor to declare an emergency but prevent them from imposing any restrictions on residents. Lawmakers say they were left out of the decision to impose pandemic restrictions on businesses and residents after Republican Gov. Brad Little declared an emergency in March.