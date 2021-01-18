Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-PRISON CLOSURES

Brown moves forward with closing 3 prisons in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is closing three Oregon prisons, a decision authorities say would save the state more than $44 million. The governor said she believes the money could be better invested elsewhere, such as early childhood education. On Friday, Brown said she took unilateral action and has directed the Department of Corrections to move forward with closing the three facilities. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the closure of three of the state’s 14 prisons will be staggered: First will be Mill Creek Correctional Facility in Salem, which is scheduled to be closed by July of this year, next Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend by January 2022, and last Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lakeview, to be closed by July 2022.

OFFICER FIRED-RACIST REMARK

Seattle officer fired after investigation into racist remark

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has fired an officer for making a racist remark about a Black man last year. The case arose after three officers reported their colleague’s comments. Last March, the officer and the three others responded to a trespass call at a North Seattle hospital that led them to remove a Black man. Days later, while the officers were waiting to pick up a meal, the now-fired officer referred to the Black man as “Kunta Kinte,” a central character in author Alex Haley’s 1976 novel “Roots.” The unnamed officer was fired in November. The Seattle Times reported the firing Sunday based on records released by the city’s police watchdog, the Office of Police Accountability.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE

Portland police investigate double slaying

PORTLAND (AP) — Portland Police are investigating an early morning double homicide in the city’s Centennial neighborhood. The victims’ bodies were found when officers responded to the area at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported a shooting. Homicide Division detectives were investigating the scene. No additional details on the victims or manner of their death was immediately released.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON

3 inmates die, many more ill in COVID-19 prison outbreaks

UMATILLA, Ore. (AP) — State officials say two inmates at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and another at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras have died in the past week after testing positive for COVID-19. That makes it at least five Oregon prisoners who have died since the beginning of January in the latest surge in cases. Department of Corrections data as of Jan. 14 show that Two Rivers had 268 active cases among inmates, accounting for about half of all active cases among inmates statewide. The Deer Ridge prisoner who died Saturday was between 55 and 65 years old. In all 28 inmates have died after testing positive for COVID.

SALEM CITY HALL-ARSON

Police ID 37-year-old as suspect in arson at Salem City Hall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say they have identified a 37-year-old man as the culprit who set several fires at Salem City Hall last month. The fires, set early on Dec. 26, caused about $5,000 in damage. Police said Saturday they had identified the suspect as Scott David Henry, of Salem. Henry is already in custody on unrelated charges at the Polk County Jail. Police said they expected him to be arraigned on second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft charges related to the fires. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

HIT AND RUN-ARREST

Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say they’ve arrested a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in November. The pedestrian, 27-year-old Daniel Lopez-Herrera, died 10 days after being hit on Southeast Stark Street the evening of Nov. 17. In a news release Saturday, Portland police said they found the suspect’s vehicle earlier in the week and arrested the driver Friday. He was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center pending charges that include first-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver involving death or serious injury, and reckless driving.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor: Vaccination plans have to be scaled back

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown said plans to vaccinate Oregon residents over 65 starting next week would have to be delayed and scaled back substantially as she accused the Trump administration of backtracking on a promise of more than 100,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal reserve. Brown said Friday she has limited vaccinations to educators beginning Jan. 25 and to people 80 or older on Feb. 8 — with a 12-week rollout to reach all seniors who are 65 and over. Oregon had announced earlier this week that it would expand vaccine eligibility to roughly 760,000 residents who are 65 and older, K-12 teachers and child care providers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UK VARIANT

Oregon reports 1st case of United Kingdom COVID-19 variant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials have confirmed the state’s first case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom. The Oregon Health Authority said on Friday the Multnomah County resident with no known travel history had tested positive for the variant COVID-19 virus strain. Cases of the United Kingdom variant have also been reported in Utah, Colorado, California, Georgia, Florida and New York. Officials say finding the variant in the state is a concern and they urged people to keep following public health measures including wearing masks, maintaining 6 feet of physical distance, staying home, washing hands, and avoiding gatherings and travel.