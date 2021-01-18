USC looks to extend streak vs Oregon State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Southern California (11-2, 5-1) vs. Oregon State (6-5, 3-3)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California looks for its sixth straight conference win against Oregon State. Southern California’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Colorado Buffaloes 72-62 on Dec. 31, 2020. Oregon State is coming off an 80-79 win over Arizona State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson has averaged 16.1 points and 4.2 assists while Warith Alatishe has put up nine points and 8.1 rebounds. For the Trojans, Evan Mobley has averaged 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks while Drew Peterson has put up 11 points and 5.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Thompson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Southern California is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 64 points. The Trojans are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than 64.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Southern California’s Tahj Eaddy has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 36.5 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over his past three games.

TOUGH TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 37.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the fourth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

