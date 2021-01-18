WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
1-2-9
(one, two, nine)Hit 5
17-22-30-38-42
(seventeen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $505,000Keno
03-07-09-19-22-26-34-35-39-41-47-49-50-63-65-66-69-72-77-79
(three, seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)Lotto
08-13-23-24-25-40
(eight, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 millionMatch 4
02-06-14-17
(two, six, fourteen, seventeen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $850 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $730 million
