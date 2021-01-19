BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:17 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE POLICE

SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer who threw a tear gas canister that hit a reporter, and other officers who threw blast balls that hit individuals during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests violated policies, according to new reports from an independent agency tasked with investigating police misconduct. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE TRANSPORTATION

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Democratic leaders in the Washington state House on Tuesday unveiled a 16-year, $25.8 billion transportation package that includes an 18-cent increase in the gas tax and a new fee on carbon emissions. SENT: 280 words.

METHANOL PLANT PERMIT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State officials on Tuesday denied a key permit for a large proposed methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington. UPCOMING: 420 words.

MONARCH BUTTERFLIES NEAR EXTINCTION

SAN FRANCISCO — The number of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has plummeted precipitously to a record low, putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction, researchers announced Tuesday. By Olga R. Rodriguez. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

NATURAL GAS PIPELINE OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Plans for a major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal hit a snag Tuesday with federal regulators after a years-long legal battle that has united tribes, environmentalists and a coalition of residents on Oregon’s rural southern coast against the proposal. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 380 words.

EUROPE-BOEING-737-MAX

The Boeing 737 Max will be approved to resume flights in Europe next week, following nearly two years of reviews after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide, the head of the European aviation safety agency said Tuesday. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEAFOOD PLANT CASES: Trident Seafoods reports 4 COVID-19 cases at plant in Alaska.

STATE PATROL IMPAIRED DRIVER: Impaired driver hits State trooper vehicle in Port Orchard

FATAL SHOOTING TACOMA: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in Tacoma.