Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police say a car thief who found a toddler in the backseat of a stolen vehicle returned and chastised the mother for leaving the child unattended before driving away again. Beaverton police say the woman left the 4-year-old in the unlocked running car Saturday and went into a grocery store about 15 feet away. Minutes later, her car was stolen. Police say the thief returned and berated the woman for leaving her child unattended. The man returned the child and drove away in the stolen vehicle. Police say the woman did nothing illegal. The vehicle was later found but police say they’re still searching for the suspect.

SEATTLE (AP) — Twelve people were arrested and two vehicles were impounded after protesters blocked Interstate 5 in Seattle, the Washington State Patrol reports. Troopers responded to the scene, in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes near James Street, at about 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of traffic being blocked by a protest. Trooper Rick Johnson says the protesters stopped traffic and quickly caused a long backup past the Interstate 90 interchange. Troopers cleared the scene and took 12 people into custody. All will be booked into the King County Jail. During the protest, the group painted the letters “BLM” on the pavement. All lanes have since reopened.

WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — A Waldport, Oregon woman reported missing after she took her dogs for a walk was later found dead in the surf at the mouth of the Alsea River. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Toni Goessman was reported missing by her husband about 5:17 p.m. Friday when one of the two dogs she had been walking returned to their home alone. Her husband said Goessman frequently walked the dogs on the beach. He drove out to look for her but wasn’t able to search on foot. Searcher found Goessman’s body at about 10:32 p.m. in the surf. Her other dog has not been found.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Ridership on vessels in the Washington State Ferries fleet plummeted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But officials are looking ahead to more sailings and riders in 2021, including those between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands. State Department of Transportation spokesperson Ian Sterling said officials were surprised at how popular those routes were last summer. Annual State Ferries ridership dropped from about 24 million to 14 million last year. That’s a drop of 41 percent and the lowest yearly ridership since 1975. The ferry system attributed the drop to more people constrained by stay-at-home orders, more employees working remotely and fewer tourists.