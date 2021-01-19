Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a plan to set up vaccination sites statewide with help from the National Guard and others as part of an overall goal to vaccinate 45,000 people a day. The governor also announced a public-private partnership with business, health care and labor entities —led by the state Department of Health — on areas ranging from coordination of volunteer vaccinators to communications support. Among those involved are Microsoft, Starbucks and Costco. Inslee said that the state is now ready to move to Phase B1 on the vaccination schedule, and that the vaccination tier is changing immediately to include those who are 65 and older. Previously B1 was to include those 70 years or older.

SEATTLE (AP) — Twelve people were arrested and two vehicles were impounded after protesters blocked Interstate 5 in Seattle, the Washington State Patrol reports. Troopers responded to the scene, in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes near James Street, at about 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of traffic being blocked by a protest. Trooper Rick Johnson says the protesters stopped traffic and quickly caused a long backup past the Interstate 90 interchange. Troopers cleared the scene and took 12 people into custody. All will be booked into the King County Jail. During the protest, the group painted the letters “BLM” on the pavement. All lanes have since reopened.

WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — A Waldport, Oregon woman reported missing after she took her dogs for a walk was later found dead in the surf at the mouth of the Alsea River. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Toni Goessman was reported missing by her husband about 5:17 p.m. Friday when one of the two dogs she had been walking returned to their home alone. Her husband said Goessman frequently walked the dogs on the beach. He drove out to look for her but wasn’t able to search on foot. Searcher found Goessman’s body at about 10:32 p.m. in the surf. Her other dog has not been found.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A grocery store customer became “irate” when workers asked him to wear a mask. The man then attacked an employee with a glass bottle and ran. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says they will recommend robbery and assault charges. Spokane Valley deputies received a report of a disorderly customer at the Grocery Outlet. Workers said the man refused to wear a mask so at the checkout, the worker would not sell him the goods. He became irate and left with the items. When an employee confronted him, the suspect threw a coffee bottle at the employee that struck him in the head before shattering on the ground.