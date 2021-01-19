Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRANSGENDER YOUTH

Transgender youth targeted by two proposed Montana bills

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana House is considering two bills that focus on transgender young people. One would prohibit doctors from providing transgender youth certain gender-related medical treatment. Another would bar trans students from participating on school sports teams of the gender with which they identify. LGBTQ activists said during a hearing on Monday that the bills would harm the wellbeing of transgender youth. Proponents said the bills would defend trans children from life-altering medical procedures they cannot fully consent to and protect the integrity of women’s sports. Idaho last year became the first U.S. state to restrict transgender student sports participation. The law is on hold amid a legal challenge.

NO MASK-ASSAULT

Irate customer throws bottle at worker over mask mandate

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A grocery store customer became “irate” when workers asked him to wear a mask. The man then attacked an employee with a glass bottle and ran. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says they will recommend robbery and assault charges. Spokane Valley deputies received a report of a disorderly customer at the Grocery Outlet. Workers said the man refused to wear a mask so at the checkout, the worker would not sell him the goods. He became irate and left with the items. When an employee confronted him, the suspect threw a coffee bottle at the employee that struck him in the head before shattering on the ground.

CANADA GEESE-DUMPED

6 Canada geese were shot and dumped along Snake River

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Canada geese were shot and left to waste for the second time this winter along the Snake River in Minidoka County. Idaho Fish and Game says officers found six Canada geese dumped and left to waste on January 16. These birds were dumped in the same spot that nine other geese were found in late December. Both times officers found the birds completely intact with no meat taken off. Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska says the fact that someone has dumped Canada geese twice in the same location is appalling. Andruska sais it’s a blatant case of wasting game.

HANFORD WORKERS-LAYOFFS

Hanford contractor to lay off 30 workers

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance plans to lay of 30 workers as its Department of Energy contract expires. The layoffs are set for Thursday, the last full business day before the expiring contract held by Mission Support Alliance transitions to a new 10-year contract awarded to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions. Many employees at Hanford work 10-hour shifts Mondays through Thursdays. Typically, most employees transition to new contractors at Hanford, with the new contractor bringing in new management. Mission Support Alliance employed just over 1,900 employees at the end of September. The layoff announcement was posted online by the Washington Employment Security Department.

OFFICER FIRED-RACIST REMARK

Seattle officer fired after investigation into racist remark

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has fired an officer for making a racist remark about a Black man last year. The case arose after three officers reported their colleague’s comments. Last March, the officer and the three others responded to a trespass call at a North Seattle hospital that led them to remove a Black man. Days later, while the officers were waiting to pick up a meal, the now-fired officer referred to the Black man as “Kunta Kinte,” a central character in author Alex Haley’s 1976 novel “Roots.” The unnamed officer was fired in November. The Seattle Times reported the firing Sunday based on records released by the city’s police watchdog, the Office of Police Accountability.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE-EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER: The mechanics of the Idaho power struggle

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers in the first week of the legislative session wasted no time initiating a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little that could affect residents for generations. Lawmakers introduced eight pieces of legislation to increase the part-time Legislature’s authority while limiting the governor’s power. Lawmakers say they’re spurred by what they consider overly burdensome coronavirus restrictions put in place by the governor. Lawmakers say the current system is a relic of the Cold War-era that concentrates too much power with one person. Idaho joins at least 17 other states in considering enacting limits on executive powers.