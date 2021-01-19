Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Police: Thief berated mom for leaving kid in car he stole

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police say a car thief who found a toddler in the backseat of a stolen vehicle returned and chastised the mother for leaving the child unattended before driving away again. Beaverton police say the woman left the 4-year-old in the unlocked running car Saturday and went into a grocery store about 15 feet away. Minutes later, her car was stolen. Police say the thief returned and berated the woman for leaving her child unattended. The man returned the child and drove away in the stolen vehicle. Police say the woman did nothing illegal. The vehicle was later found but police say they’re still searching for the suspect.

12 arrested after blocking Interstate 5 lanes in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Twelve people were arrested and two vehicles were impounded after protesters blocked Interstate 5 in Seattle, the Washington State Patrol reports. Troopers responded to the scene, in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes near James Street, at about 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of traffic being blocked by a protest. Trooper Rick Johnson says the protesters stopped traffic and quickly caused a long backup past the Interstate 90 interchange. Troopers cleared the scene and took 12 people into custody. All will be booked into the King County Jail. During the protest, the group painted the letters “BLM” on the pavement. All lanes have since reopened.

Missing woman found dead in surf on Oregon coast

WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — A Waldport, Oregon woman reported missing after she took her dogs for a walk was later found dead in the surf at the mouth of the Alsea River. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Toni Goessman was reported missing by her husband about 5:17 p.m. Friday when one of the two dogs she had been walking returned to their home alone. Her husband said Goessman frequently walked the dogs on the beach. He drove out to look for her but wasn’t able to search on foot. Searcher found Goessman’s body at about 10:32 p.m. in the surf. Her other dog has not been found.

Ridership on Washington ferries plummeted in 2020

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Ridership on vessels in the Washington State Ferries fleet plummeted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But officials are looking ahead to more sailings and riders in 2021, including those between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands. State Department of Transportation spokesperson Ian Sterling said officials were surprised at how popular those routes were last summer. Annual State Ferries ridership dropped from about 24 million to 14 million last year. That’s a drop of 41 percent and the lowest yearly ridership since 1975. The ferry system attributed the drop to more people constrained by stay-at-home orders, more employees working remotely and fewer tourists.

Salem firefighters rescue family and dog on Willamette River

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem firefighters rescued a family and their dog stranded on a boat without power in the Willamette River. Salem Fire Department crews responded to a water rescue call around 2:21 p.m. Sunday of a 14-foot boat stranded without power in the river near McLane Island. A family of three and a dog were on board with only one life vest. Their paddle broke while attempting to row, and they chose to anchor and call for help. They were recovered and brought back to Wallace Marine Park. Fire officials are reminding the public to carry lifejackets for every passenger.

Hanford contractor to lay off 30 workers

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance plans to lay of 30 workers as its Department of Energy contract expires. The layoffs are set for Thursday, the last full business day before the expiring contract held by Mission Support Alliance transitions to a new 10-year contract awarded to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions. Many employees at Hanford work 10-hour shifts Mondays through Thursdays. Typically, most employees transition to new contractors at Hanford, with the new contractor bringing in new management. Mission Support Alliance employed just over 1,900 employees at the end of September. The layoff announcement was posted online by the Washington Employment Security Department.

Brown moves forward with closing 3 prisons in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is closing three Oregon prisons, a decision authorities say would save the state more than $44 million. The governor said she believes the money could be better invested elsewhere, such as early childhood education. On Friday, Brown said she took unilateral action and has directed the Department of Corrections to move forward with closing the three facilities. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the closure of three of the state’s 14 prisons will be staggered: First will be Mill Creek Correctional Facility in Salem, which is scheduled to be closed by July of this year, next Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend by January 2022, and last Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lakeview, to be closed by July 2022.

InvestigateWest: Activists thwart fossil fuel projects

SEATTLE (AP) — Environmentalists teamed with Native Americans, ranchers and even windsurfers to block nearly every effort over the past decade to export fossil fuels from the West Coast. And they claimed yet another major victory this month when a proposed coal-export terminal in Washington state was called off. Against the odds, and even their own expectations, activists have fended off more than 20 proposals to use West Coast ports to expand the global fossil fuel trade – the carbon equivalent of five Keystone XL pipelines, according to the Seattle-based Sightline Institute. Green groups succeeded in fighting fuel-export proposals along the Pacific coast because they enlisted non-traditional allies.