Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington governor wants to vaccinate 45K people a day

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a plan to set up vaccination sites statewide with help from the National Guard and others as part of an overall goal to vaccinate 45,000 people a day. The governor also announced a public-private partnership with business, health care and labor entities —led by the state Department of Health — on areas ranging from coordination of volunteer vaccinators to communications support. Among those involved are Microsoft, Starbucks and Costco. Inslee said that the state is now ready to move to Phase B1 on the vaccination schedule, and that the vaccination tier is changing immediately to include those who are 65 and older. Previously B1 was to include those 70 years or older.

12 arrested after blocking Interstate 5 lanes in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Twelve people were arrested and two vehicles were impounded after protesters blocked Interstate 5 in Seattle, the Washington State Patrol reports. Troopers responded to the scene, in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes near James Street, at about 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of traffic being blocked by a protest. Trooper Rick Johnson says the protesters stopped traffic and quickly caused a long backup past the Interstate 90 interchange. Troopers cleared the scene and took 12 people into custody. All will be booked into the King County Jail. During the protest, the group painted the letters “BLM” on the pavement. All lanes have since reopened.

Missing woman found dead in surf on Oregon coast

WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — A Waldport, Oregon woman reported missing after she took her dogs for a walk was later found dead in the surf at the mouth of the Alsea River. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Toni Goessman was reported missing by her husband about 5:17 p.m. Friday when one of the two dogs she had been walking returned to their home alone. Her husband said Goessman frequently walked the dogs on the beach. He drove out to look for her but wasn’t able to search on foot. Searcher found Goessman’s body at about 10:32 p.m. in the surf. Her other dog has not been found.

Irate customer throws bottle at worker over mask mandate

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A grocery store customer became “irate” when workers asked him to wear a mask. The man then attacked an employee with a glass bottle and ran. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says they will recommend robbery and assault charges. Spokane Valley deputies received a report of a disorderly customer at the Grocery Outlet. Workers said the man refused to wear a mask so at the checkout, the worker would not sell him the goods. He became irate and left with the items. When an employee confronted him, the suspect threw a coffee bottle at the employee that struck him in the head before shattering on the ground.

Ridership on Washington ferries plummeted in 2020

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Ridership on vessels in the Washington State Ferries fleet plummeted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But officials are looking ahead to more sailings and riders in 2021, including those between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands. State Department of Transportation spokesperson Ian Sterling said officials were surprised at how popular those routes were last summer. Annual State Ferries ridership dropped from about 24 million to 14 million last year. That’s a drop of 41 percent and the lowest yearly ridership since 1975. The ferry system attributed the drop to more people constrained by stay-at-home orders, more employees working remotely and fewer tourists.

Time running out for Northwest salmon species, report says

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington report has found one the state’s iconic fish is facing a threat to its existence because of climate change. Northwest News Network reports that the 2020 State of Salmon in Watersheds report by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office found that the state’s salmon are teetering on the brink of extinction. The report says 10 of 14 threatened or endangered salmon and steelhead runs in the state are not improving and that five face a crisis scenario. The report says the state must change its response to climate change and a growing number of Washington residents.

Everett homeowner told police he shot a burglar

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted burglary in Everett. Officers were called at about 10 p.m. Saturday to Tulalip Avenue for a report of someone trying to break into a home. A 911 caller said he had fired a shot. When police arrived, they found a man in the road with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to Providence Regional Medical Center. The homeowner told police that he fired the shot at the man. The investigation remains ongoing, and police said it is too early to determine whether the homeowner will be charged.

Hanford contractor to lay off 30 workers

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance plans to lay of 30 workers as its Department of Energy contract expires. The layoffs are set for Thursday, the last full business day before the expiring contract held by Mission Support Alliance transitions to a new 10-year contract awarded to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions. Many employees at Hanford work 10-hour shifts Mondays through Thursdays. Typically, most employees transition to new contractors at Hanford, with the new contractor bringing in new management. Mission Support Alliance employed just over 1,900 employees at the end of September. The layoff announcement was posted online by the Washington Employment Security Department.

Seattle officer fired after investigation into racist remark

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has fired an officer for making a racist remark about a Black man last year. The case arose after three officers reported their colleague’s comments. Last March, the officer and the three others responded to a trespass call at a North Seattle hospital that led them to remove a Black man. Days later, while the officers were waiting to pick up a meal, the now-fired officer referred to the Black man as “Kunta Kinte,” a central character in author Alex Haley’s 1976 novel “Roots.” The unnamed officer was fired in November. The Seattle Times reported the firing Sunday based on records released by the city’s police watchdog, the Office of Police Accountability.

InvestigateWest: Activists thwart fossil fuel projects

SEATTLE (AP) — Environmentalists teamed with Native Americans, ranchers and even windsurfers to block nearly every effort over the past decade to export fossil fuels from the West Coast. And they claimed yet another major victory this month when a proposed coal-export terminal in Washington state was called off. Against the odds, and even their own expectations, activists have fended off more than 20 proposals to use West Coast ports to expand the global fossil fuel trade – the carbon equivalent of five Keystone XL pipelines, according to the Seattle-based Sightline Institute. Green groups succeeded in fighting fuel-export proposals along the Pacific coast because they enlisted non-traditional allies.